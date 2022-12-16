Skylar White, 11, can't contain her excitement Thursday, Dec. 15, as she selects a Barbie Malibu House Playset with the assistance of Capt. John Novy of the Citrus County Sheriff's Office. The annual Shop With a Cop event has taken place across Citrus County this month as law enforcement and community organizations and individuals supplied volunteers and money for children to shop for the holidays. The children are given a set amount of money to spend on gifts and the sheriff's office employees facilitate keeping track of how much each child spends.
Citrus County Sheriff's Office Deputy Todd Cridland shares a laugh with Rebecca Smith as she tries to make up her mind on a gift Thursday, Dec. 15, at the Lecanto Walmart during the annual Shop With a Cop event.
If Santa Claus saw how quickly the 22 elementary and middle school-aged children moved Thursday in the Lecanto Walmart filling their shopping carts, he might call on them for assistance on Christmas night.
From remote control cars, Nerf guns, video games, footballs, art supplies, clothes, shoes, jewelry and more, the children, with Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies and volunteers in tow with buggies, were efficient in filling out their Christmas wish lists for family members and themselves.
As she grabbed a multi-color combination hula hoop, Amiri Simmons had an ear-to-ear smile.
“I didn’t write down all of the things I needed or wanted; I was just grabbing stuff,” said Simmons, whose shopping partner was Sgt. Tiffany Barry. “I didn’t expect (to be a part of this); it’s a good surprise.”
While she whittled down her list, she had plans to secure special gifts for her mother and brother. But she didn’t want to tip her hand at what would be waiting for her family members on Christmas morning.
“We want to keep that a surprise,” Simmons said.
Thursday night’s event was the third and final Shop With a Cop event over the course of week for CCSO deputies and volunteers as they made their rounds at the Walmart in Homosassa on Dec. 13 and the Inverness location on Dec. 8.
All told, 84 elementary and middle school-aged children participated in this year’s Shop With a Cop, the most ever in the 20 years it’s been going on, said agency spokeswoman Brittney Carman.
Shoppers got $150 to secure gifts for family members, with another $150 to splurge on themselves. In addition to that, they received a $25 McDonald’s gift card, Christmas dinner fixings from the Kiwanis Club of Inverness. Leon McClellan with M&B Dairy provided dinners for shoppers in Homosassa.
“If it wasn’t for the generosity of the community, from individuals, the civic organizations and businesses such as Walmart, we wouldn’t have this program,” said Capt. Troy Hess. “This is one of the best things we do all year. I love this program.”
So do the kids.
“I’m shopping with a cop, what wouldn’t be fun about that?” responded 10-year-old Savannah Lower, a fifth-grader at Citrus Springs Elementary School, as she held on tightly to a gray fuzzy. “I’m getting snacks for my family and getting stuff for me.”
As he peered into a case filled with video games, 10-year-old Richard Morgan pointed to the Fort Night game he settled on.
“It’s amazing, because I’m with Deputy (Luis) Martinez,” said the Forest Ridge Elementary School student who was paired with the school’s school resource deputy.
Capt. Brian Spiddle did his best to keep in pursuit of 10-year-old Emma Lindsey who swiftly navigated the store, going from aisle to aisle, section to section. It was the one the chase of the year he didn’t mind.
“She moves quickly,” he said with a smile. “It’s nice to interact with people while not on a crime scene. Normally we don’t have that luxury.”
Lindsey made sure to hit the one section she coveted the most: the arts and crafts section.
“I get art supplies and I get to do this,” she said, letting out a long, “yesssssssss!” as she tried on a pair of black boots, adorned with sparkling glitter.
“Sparkles,” she said, followed with another long, “yesssssssss!”
But she was equally as excited to get gifts for her parents and sister.