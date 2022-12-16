Shop With a Cop

Skylar White, 11, can't contain her excitement Thursday, Dec. 15, as she selects a Barbie Malibu House Playset with the assistance of Capt. John Novy of the Citrus County Sheriff's Office. The annual Shop With a Cop event has taken place across Citrus County this month as law enforcement and community organizations and individuals supplied volunteers and money for children to shop for the holidays. The children are given a set amount of money to spend on gifts and the sheriff's office employees facilitate keeping track of how much each child spends.

 Matthew Beck Chronicle photo editor

If Santa Claus saw how quickly the 22 elementary and middle school-aged children moved Thursday in the Lecanto Walmart filling their shopping carts, he might call on them for assistance on Christmas night.

From remote control cars, Nerf guns, video games, footballs, art supplies, clothes, shoes, jewelry and more, the children, with Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies and volunteers in tow with buggies, were efficient in filling out their Christmas wish lists for family members and themselves.

Citrus County Sheriff's Office Deputy Todd Cridland shares a laugh with Rebecca Smith as she tries to make up her mind on a gift Thursday, Dec. 15, at the Lecanto Walmart during the annual Shop With a Cop event.
Nine-year-old Mason Anderson chooses a football Thursday night as Citrus County Sheriff's Office Field Training Officer Robert Bang helps the youngster during the annual holiday Shop With a Cop event.
As presents are purchased through Shop With a Cop program, volunteers assist in in wrapping them Thursday, Dec. 15, at the Lecanto Walmart.
The isles in the Lecanto Walmart are full of shoppers Thursday night, Dec. 15, as Citrus County Sheriff's Office personnel, shoppers and parents select items during the annual Shop With a Cop event.

Jeff Bryan is executive editor of the Citrus County Chronicle. Contact him at jeff.bryan@chronicleonline.com or 352-564-2930.