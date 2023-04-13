Hobby Lobby, a popular arts-and-crafts chain, is coming to Citrus County.
The 55,000-square-foot store will be built on the southwest corner of County Roads 491 and 486, by Walmart.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A few clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 65F. SSW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph..
A few clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 65F. SSW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.
Updated: April 13, 2023 @ 5:03 pm
Hobby Lobby, a popular arts-and-crafts chain, is coming to Citrus County.
The 55,000-square-foot store will be built on the southwest corner of County Roads 491 and 486, by Walmart.
Groundbreaking is expected within 30 days, said Joe Cappuccilli, broker with Gulf to Lakes Real Estate Inc.
“I believe a store like this is going to be received very well in the community,” Cappuccilli said.
Several reasons have been cited for the retail growth spurt at that corner. It’s in the center of the county, so it’s within easy driving distance from Inverness, Crystal River, Beverly Hills, Homosassa – even Dunnellon.
Also, the Suncoast Parkway will have an interchange on County Road 486, near the retailers.
“This again just reinforces that area as being the up-and-coming area for commercial development,” Cappuccilli said.
Developer Cory Presnick, a principal with Corta Development, said he also has signed leases for Skechers, PetSmart and Panda Express, the other tenants of the new Corta Commons at Central Ridge Plaza.
“There is a high demand for that intersection,” Presnick said. “National retailers are really homing in on that (site).”
Across the street, on the northwest corner of the intersection, will be the Target-anchored Shoppes at Black Diamond.
Hobby Lobby has more than 900 stores nationwide and is the largest privately owned arts-and-crafts retailer in the world with over 43,000 employees.
For more information about Hobby Lobby, visit https://www.hobbylobby.com/
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.