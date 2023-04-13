Hobby Lobby

Hobby Lobby will build its first county store at the new Corta Commons at Central Ridge Plaza in Lecanto.

Hobby Lobby, a popular arts-and-crafts chain, is coming to Citrus County.

The 55,000-square-foot store will be built on the southwest corner of County Roads 491 and 486, by Walmart.

