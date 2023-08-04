In 1948, controversy erupted in Citrus County and the courthouse clock was at the center of the debacle. James E. Conner was in his 14th year as clerk of the court when he made his decision to run for reelection six minutes (according to his watch) prior to the deadline to get his name on the ballot. To qualify, he just needed to pay his party fee to the Democratic Executive Committee by the deadline, set for Saturday, March 20, 1948, at noon.
Conner’s secretary arrived with the payment, but the courthouse clock had already struck the hour moments before their arrival and the committee would not accept it. Conner was disappointed in the committee decision. In a 1948 Tampa Tribune article, Conner said, “That (the courthouse clock) is not official Eastern Standard Time. It’s set by the janitor. Sometimes it’s five minutes fast and sometimes it’s five minutes slow. I have witnesses that it was not 12 o’clock.” However, he did not formally contest the issue. In a long statement published in The Citrus County Chronicle on March 25, 1948, Conner insisted the payment had been delivered on time, but that he would accept the committee’s decision with no ill will and thanked the citizens for their years of support.
Now, 75 years after this clocktower catastrophe, the Old Courthouse Heritage Museum reminds visitors and residents in Inverness to not set their watch or keep their appointments based on the clock at the Historic Courthouse. For the next couple months, the clock will not be running. This time, it is not the janitor’s fault it won’t be keeping time — the Citrus County Historical Society (CCHS) is funding a complete restoration of the 112-year-old clock mechanism.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
The need for the restoration became clear during the annual inspection of the clock in late 2022. The motor and hammer that strike the 800-pound bell to ring the hour was jamming up. The hammer and motor were reset, but the issue promptly came up again. Although the clock was still telling time, the tower sat silent. Repairs could be made to the motor for the bell, but recommendations were made to complete a full restoration of the clock mechanism, which should ensure another 50 years of operation of the historic clock.
The CCHS is a 501(c)3 nonprofit that has been active since the 1960s, tirelessly working on their mission to preserve and share Citrus County’s unique history; they generously offered to pay the full cost of the restoration to bring the joyful sound of the bell back to the community and ensure this important piece of Citrus County history is kept well-preserved for many decades to come. Responsible for the restoration of the Historic Courthouse in the 1990s and an active partner in the operation of the Old Courthouse Heritage Museum, CCHS’s continued efforts to maintain the grandeur of this historic gem in Downtown Inverness is of great benefit to our community. The restoration process is being completed by the Jackson family, who have serviced the historic clock for more than 80 years. The detailed restoration process requires all elements of the clock mechanism to be removed from the tower and brought to the Jacksons’ workshop for specialized cleaning and repair. For more information about the Old Courthouse Heritage Museum, visit www.cccourthouse.org.