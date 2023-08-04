courthouse

The historic courthouse clock will be renovated soon.

 Photo/Citrus County Historical Society

In 1948, controversy erupted in Citrus County and the courthouse clock was at the center of the debacle. James E. Conner was in his 14th year as clerk of the court when he made his decision to run for reelection six minutes (according to his watch) prior to the deadline to get his name on the ballot. To qualify, he just needed to pay his party fee to the Democratic Executive Committee by the deadline, set for Saturday, March 20, 1948, at noon.

Conner’s secretary arrived with the payment, but the courthouse clock had already struck the hour moments before their arrival and the committee would not accept it. Conner was disappointed in the committee decision. In a 1948 Tampa Tribune article, Conner said, “That (the courthouse clock) is not official Eastern Standard Time. It’s set by the janitor. Sometimes it’s five minutes fast and sometimes it’s five minutes slow. I have witnesses that it was not 12 o’clock.” However, he did not formally contest the issue. In a long statement published in The Citrus County Chronicle on March 25, 1948, Conner insisted the payment had been delivered on time, but that he would accept the committee’s decision with no ill will and thanked the citizens for their years of support.

