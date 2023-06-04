The Historic Hernando School recently received a historic marker dedication provided by the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Fort Cooper Chapter.
The DAR is a nonprofit women’s volunteer service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism and preserving American history.
The Historic Hernando School was placed on the National Register of Historic Places on May 4, 2001, and it is the oldest historic public building in Hernando, Florida. The land on which the building resides was obtained through a U.S. government land grant awarded to Edward Croft in 1885.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Before it became the Historic Hernando School, many other wooden schoolhouses preceded it. The current building was designed by architect Henry L. Taylor and was built between the years 1941 and 1942. “The architectural integrity of the school has been well retained,” said Colonel David Brown, who aided in making the historical marker possible.
Due to its high level of craftsmanship, the school has become an architecturally significant building in the Hernando local area. The building is used during the week by Citrus County Senior Services for numerous programs and activities, such as congregated dining meals, arts classes, Meals on Wheels distribution, and more.
For more information about Citrus County’s Hernando Area Senior Program at the Historic Hernando School, call 352-566-2328.