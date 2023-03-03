It’s 1949 Inverness.
Brown’s Bootery “on corner of square” touted itself in a Chronicle ad as “Citrus County’s Expert Shoe Fitters” with a policy of not carrying “unseasonable merchandise.”
For two days only, Feb. 4 and 5, Brown’s had 375 pairs of shoes, valued as high as $9 a pair, on sale for $3 a pair.
In 1949 Inverness, Nutley brand oleo sold for 27 cents at the A&P, a pound of coffee cost 39 cents at Economy Supermarket “across from A.C.L. Depot,” and fried chicken was “everybody’s favorite dish” at Guinn’s Grocery on “Pine Street off Main.”
Also in 1949 Inverness, the Inverness P.T.A. put out a cookbook, with recipes submitted by women with well-known names even today, 74 years later — Muriel Eden, Mrs. W.H. Van Ness, Mrs. Francis Williams, Mrs. J.L. Connell, Mrs. George H. Brannen, Mrs. Burton R. Quinn, Mrs. Frank Scofield, Mrs. Chas S. Dean.
Fast forward to 2023 Inverness.
The Citrus County Historical Society and the Inverness Cultural Heritage Council have reprinted the 1949 cookbook as both a fundraiser and a historical document.
They even kept the misspelling of a few names intact to preserve the cookbook’s historical authenticity.
“It’s a walk back through history for people who have lived here a long time, and also for people who are new here who want to know about our town,” said Robert Croft, Citrus County Historical Society president and longtime Citrus County resident and descendent of the Croft pioneer family.
“One of the most interesting things about the cookbook is the advertisements,” he said. “People who lived here back then will remember the businesses.”
In an interview at the county’s historical resources office in the Historic Courthouse, Croft leafed through the cookbook pages and pointed out ads, reminiscing about the businesses and the people that are no longer there.
“Jut Williams — he owned a bar on Cooter Pond. S&W Cafe is where Mama’s Kuntry Kafe is now,” he said. “Allen’s ‘Five and Dime’ is where Stumpknockers is, and the Rexall drug store is now Coach’s (Pub), and across from that where Subway is, that was Hall’s Drugstore.”
The Hall’s ad on page 33 reads: “Hall’s Roach Banquet, Kills Every Big Roach On the Place.”
The ad for the Valerie Theatre on page 32 reads: Valerie Theatre, Mrs. Rosalie Condon, Manager. Telephone 4904. Movies Are Your Best Entertainment.”
Another ad, on page 7, was for E.C. May, “for Fire, Casualty and Automobile Insurance.”
E.C. May was also a Citrus County judge who served from 1917-25 and 1933-49, and the author of two books: “Gaters, Skeeters and Malary” and “From Dawn to Sunset: Recollections of a Pioneer Florida Judge.”
On page 19 there’s an ad for the Orange Hotel offering “Steam Heat, 40 Modern Rooms With Bath,” and “Dining Room Adjoining.”
Never heard of the Orange Hotel?
In 1890, it was Francis Dampier’s general store on Line Street. In 1907, the building was moved to Main Street and an added second floor became the Orange Hotel.
It was moved again in 1926 to Seminole Avenue where it became the Hotel Inverness — and then reverted back to the Orange Hotel.
After a series of owners and name changes and a multi-million dollar facelift, the hotel reopened as the landmark Crown Hotel in 1980 where it played host to visitors and locals alike who wanted to impress and be impressed.
Today it’s Crown Court, an assisted living facility.
Along with the ads from historical businesses are, of course, the recipes for everything from Southern Spoonbread, Aunt Linnie’s Cake Filling, and Salmon Wiggle (an “Economical Dish”) to Florida Swamp Cabbage.
For that, all you need are two swamp cabbages and some white bacon. “Do not add salt only to taste as the bacon is usually salty enough to take care of the cabbage,” as instructed by Mrs. Chas S. Dean, wife of then-Sheriff Dean, mother of former Sheriff and State Senator Charlie Dean.
Many of the recipes call for "oleo" and "Crisco," which everyone knew back then meant margarine and shortening.
As Croft said, it’s not just a cookbook, but a slice of local history.
And as Steve Hrycaj, chairman of the Inverness Cultural Heritage Council said, “It’s also a reminder that Inverness history has more going on besides Elvis.”
Copies of “The Inverness P.T.A. Cook Book” from 1949 are currently available at the Old Courthouse Heritage Museum gift shop and will be available online at www.citruscountyhistoricalsociety.org.
They will also be on sale at the Citrus County Fair, March 27 - April 2.
Cost is $10, plus shipping if being mailed.
For information, call the museum gift shop at 352-341-6428.