Updated: July 2, 2023 @ 5:48 pm
On Saturday, July 8, the Old Courthouse Heritage Museum will host Inverness Walks, a historic walking tour of Downtown Inverness.
These tours, which begin at 9 a.m. on the second Saturday of each month, are led by museum staff and volunteers from the Citrus County Historical Society (CCHS) who share tales of the early days of Citrus County and Inverness.
Hear stories of early and present-day Inverness as your guide shows you a small town rich with history. Experience the city’s quaint, walkable downtown area as well as the historic buildings. Even locals might learn a thing or two.
Tour route starts at the Old Courthouse Heritage Museum and heads up North Apopka to check out the Valerie Theater, the “new” Courthouse, and the Old Coca-Cola building.
Then it comes back around Old Main Street to see local businesses where tour guests learn about the development of the Historic District.
Then it’s up North Pine Avenue to see Brannen Bank, Pinecone’s Ice Cream Parlor, City Hall, and then over to learn about Crown Court.
“Our tour guide is Cliff Fuller,” said Lindsey Gilbert Hinnrichs, Citrus County Historical Resources Manager. “Cliff has been volunteering as a docent at the museum since 2018. He is passionate about local history, especially the early development of Inverness and Citrus County. Since he began leading the walking tours he has expanded the route and added lots of new stops and stories along the way.”
Walkers meet at the museum at 9 a.m. The suggested donation to attend is $5 for adults and $2 for children and supports the CCHS. Bring water and wear comfortable shoes.
Also, consider applying sunscreen and bringing an umbrella if it looks like rain.
“If there is lightning or it’s raining too hard we’ll start with our indoor museum tour first. If it doesn’t clear up we’ll invite everyone to next month’s event,” Gilbert Hinnrichs said.
Tour groups are limited to 15 people. Participants RSVP by calling the museum at 352-341-6428 or emailing museum@citrus bocc.com.
Also: The City of Inverness has a Historic Plaque Program, with plaques commemorating some of the historic buildings in downtown Inverness, some of which are on the county’s Inverness Walks tour.
Each of the plaques, 15 in all along the Walk of History, tells the story of the building and its tenants.
For questions regarding the Walk of History, contact the Inverness Visitor Center at 352-341-7820.
Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.
