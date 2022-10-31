Ebony, Emily and Ralph are one step closer to getting their new home on Historic Monkey Island at the Florida Cracker Riverside Resort on the Homosassa River.
Their old digs were torn down Wednesday, Oct. 26, making way for a new, state-of-the-art habitat, which will include air conditioning and heat, a new playground to keep them entertained and in tip-top shape and barriers around the island to protect them from overzealous kayakers and boaters.
The heating and air aren’t frivolous add-ons, but are required by the USDA, the agency that grants licenses to places that house wildlife.
Currently, the three primates are living at Boyett’s Grove and Citrus Attraction in Brooksville until their new home is completed.
Withlacoochee River Electric Cooperative (WREC) is providing manpower and equipment to drill through rock and install poles for the monkeys’ house and playground.
“Our guestimate timeline to finish renovation is about six months,” said Marie Straight, secretary of the nonprofit group Historic Monkey Island (HMI) that was formed in 2020 specifically to raise funds to restore the island and to care for the current and future monkey residents.
“We hope everything will be completed and the monkeys moved back before the 2023 scallop season,” Straight said. “It’s going to be a gem of the Homosassa River.”
Monkey history
Back in the 1960s, Monkey Island was just a couple of boulders that boaters kept crashing into.
At that time, the Florida-based Norris Cattle Company, a huge owner of area lands, was doing some work in the area.
G.A. “Furgy” Furgason, a manager with Norris and himself an influential developer in Homosassa, had a crew doing some work and asked the dragline operator on the Homosassa River to pile up some dirt around the rocks so they could be seen and hopefully would keep his boats from being wrecked.
As the story goes, the dragline operator got carried away and the little bit of dirt became a small island in the river.
Next, Furgason installed a lighthouse so boaters could see the island at night, and later grass and vegetation began to grow.
Meanwhile, Furgason got a call from what is now Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park about five spider monkeys that were causing trouble, getting into people’s cars, crashing into windows, and stealing food.
Knowing just what to do with those naughty monkeys, Furgason and some men rounded up the monkeys from the wildlife park and brought them to the island.
There were five monkeys – three spider monkeys and two squirrel monkeys, Tiny and Tim.
After Tiny and Tim died of old age, they were replaced by Eve and Emily in 2006.
Sassy, one of the original spider monkeys and the matriarch of the group, died in 2017.
Eve died at the end of 2019.
Spider monkey Ralph is the alpha male, “the mean one.”
Ebony is Ralph and Sassy’s daughter.
Monkey business
When the Lowman family bought the Riverside Resort, which is now called Florida Cracker Riverside Resort Dec. 31, 2019, Monkey Island and the monkeys were part of the deal.
“When the family purchased the property, I said to everyone, ‘These monkeys belong to the community,’ so we created the Historic Monkey Island 501(c)(3),” Matt Lowman told the Chronicle in 2021.
HMI bought the island from the Lowman family, but not the monkeys.
“We lease the monkeys from the Lowmans,” Straight said. “The reason we bought the island was to assist us with funding with the TDC (the county’s tourist development council).”
As she explained, because HMI owns the island, it will always have monkeys. Even if the Lowmans sell the resort, Historic Monkey Island will always be home to monkeys and HMI will exist to care for them.
“That’s our purpose,” Straight said. “It takes $40,000 a year to take care of them – the island, the veterinarian, food, medical care, insurance.”
Also, she said, as the monkeys die, it costs about $30,000 for a replacement monkey.
“We’re establishing a reserve fund for that,” she said.
At a fundraising dinner last year, HMI raised $107,000 toward rebuilding the monkey’s habitat.
“That was just from table sponsors,” Straight said. They sold out and there was no room for the public to attend.
The next fundraiser is at 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at Florida Cracker Riverside Resort in Homosassa, and tickets are still available for the public to attend.
Ticket prices start at $100 and can be purchased online through Eventbrite at https://tinyurl.com/5byjs79f.
“We anticipate raising about $82,000 this year,” Straight said. “This is a different year with inflation, and our corporate donors had to scale back, and we get that.”
She added, all eight HMI board members recognize the historical significance of Monkey Island going back to the 1960s when G.A. Fergason “unknowingly created an iconic part of the Nature Coast’s identity that has stuck around for decades,” she said. “Our mission was carefully crafted by the board members when we first organized: To provide quality, sustainable care to Monkey Island for the enjoyment of current and future generations.
“Most of all,” Straight said, “this is doing the right thing. This is part of the culture of Old Homosassa.”
To learn more about Historic Monkey Island or to donate to the monkeys’ habitat restoration project, visit the website at www.historicmonkeyisland.com or email info@historic monkeyisland.com.