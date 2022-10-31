Ebony, Emily and Ralph are one step closer to getting their new home on Historic Monkey Island at the Florida Cracker Riverside Resort on the Homosassa River.

Their old digs were torn down Wednesday, Oct. 26, making way for a new, state-of-the-art habitat, which will include air conditioning and heat, a new playground to keep them entertained and in tip-top shape and barriers around the island to protect them from overzealous kayakers and boaters.

Historic Monkey Island Board member Bryan McClellan climbs the main structure Wednesday, Oct. 26, on Monkey Island as the demolition of the monkey’s living quarters begins. New, climate-controlled areas will be built for the primates to live.
A toy monkey appears to look at the Monkey Island demolition Wednesday, Oct. 26. The island, home to numerous monkeys, will be improved with new living facilities for the primates who call the island home
Blake Lowman, left, Bryan McClellan and Jesse Wright, begin the demolition process of the structures Wednesday, Oct. 26, on Monkey Island.
Monkey Island has been a popular tourism destination in Old Homosassa for decades. The animals that call the island home will soon have new accommodations. A sign on the Florida Cracker Monkey Bar points the way to the island.

Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.