Dinkins Store

Plans have been approved to demolish the nearly century-old Dinkins Store building on North Williams Street and rebuild a new store which reflects the historic ambiance of the historic location.

 By Sean Arnold / Riverland News

The current owner, Chaplin “Chap” Dinkins, told the Dunnellon City Council in November that the old building is unsalvageable, but his family hopes the new store will carry on the “ambiance” of the old one to reflect its historic importance. It was closed in 2010.

