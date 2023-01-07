Plans are in place to build a new store at the site of the historic Dinkins Service Store in downtown Dunnellon.
The current owner, Chaplin “Chap” Dinkins, told the Dunnellon City Council in November that the old building is unsalvageable, but his family hopes the new store will carry on the “ambiance” of the old one to reflect its historic importance. It was closed in 2010.
The development request was approved by the former City Council.
Originally a blacksmith shop, the store was built in 1926 on the east side of North Williams Street, a block from Pennsylvania Avenue. It was famous in town for its personal service, exclusive selection of farming and outdoor supplies, and charismatic proprietors. It also served as a longtime gas station.
Dinkins took over ownership from his aunt and uncle in 2010. His grandfather previously owned it.
“I’m sure people who lived here for 50, 60 years, that building meant a lot to them,” Mayor Bill White said. “If anybody would feel remorse (over the demolition of the building), it would be you and your family.”
Dinkins said he was disappointed the building couldn’t be preserved.
“When my grandfather took it over, it was a mechanics shop and welding store and had been added onto without permits. The building itself is rotten and is unsafe to be in,” Dinkins said.
“Mentally, it is very important to my family. I fed the chickens there as a kid. Uncle ‘Dink’ used to give me a dime to buy a soda pop out of the manual pop machine.
“As a professional contractor for 24 years, I know what’s feasible. I hope I can preserve some of the features of the building, so that it looks old.”
Dinkins estimated construction could be a year away and his family was still considering a name for the store, but he floated the idea of using “boomtown” in the title.”
At the same meeting, the former City Council also approved a site plan for a Right Turn Auto Center in a vacant lot on the east side of North Williams Street, not far from the Mt. Olive AME Church, which is on the west side of the street.