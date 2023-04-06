Stephen Rivera

Rivera 

 Fred Hiers Chronicle Reporter

An early morning attempt at a routine traffic stop almost became deadly with a high-speed chase, an attempt to run a sheriff’s deputy off the road, and pleas by the arrested driver for deputies to shoot him.

According to the arrest record for Stephen Anthony Rivera, 51, of Inverness, a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy was working traffic control, about 3 a.m., March 18, on State Road 44 and the Suncoast Parkway in Lecanto. The deputy reported seeing a black, 2017 Ford F-250 pickup heading east, with the driver not being able to stay in a single lane.

