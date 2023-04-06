An early morning attempt at a routine traffic stop almost became deadly with a high-speed chase, an attempt to run a sheriff’s deputy off the road, and pleas by the arrested driver for deputies to shoot him.
According to the arrest record for Stephen Anthony Rivera, 51, of Inverness, a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy was working traffic control, about 3 a.m., March 18, on State Road 44 and the Suncoast Parkway in Lecanto. The deputy reported seeing a black, 2017 Ford F-250 pickup heading east, with the driver not being able to stay in a single lane.
According to records, the deputy continued to follow Rivera from a distance for nearly a mile and watched as Rivera drove at various speeds and continued to have trouble staying in one lane.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
At State Road 44 and West Southern Street, the deputy turned on his patrol car’s emergency lights and siren, but reported Rivera only sped up along State Road 44.
AThe deputy reported that Rivera several times reached speeds in excess of 100 mph and swerved across the two eastbound lanes.
Along the way Rivera briefly stopped on the shoulder of the road and two deputies drew their firearms preparing to arrest the driver. But during the stop, Rivera’s distraught girlfriend got out of the truck and headed towards the deputies saying she and Rivera were arguing and he was very drunk.
According to records, Rivera made several U-turns along State Road 44 and once crossed the grassy median in what looked like an intentional effort to ram one of the patrol cars chasing him.
Rivera also entered the parking area of the Racetrac service station outside Innerness, but again left to get on State Road 44, nearly hitting another car.
Finally, Rivera stopped on State Road 44 and South Estate Point.
One of the deputies again drew his firearm and ordered Rivera out of the truck. According to records, Rivera opened his vehicle door and shouted back, “Just kill me already.”
According to the report, the truck had a high suspension and oversized tires making it difficult for a safe tactical approach.
After talking with one of the deputies for several minutes, Rivera got out of the truck and was arrested. According to records, he said he wanted the deputies to kill him and hoped that during the chase they would have taken his life.
The deputies charged Rivera with aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony, fleeing a law enforcement officer while speeding, DUI, and resisting a law enforcement officer without violence.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.