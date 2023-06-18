Diagnosed with dementia, the grandfather of Ananya and Anushya Padala returned to India. There was nothing his two young granddaughters could do for him as the disease rapidly progressed. The man who had taken the pair to school and social events lost his ability to speak and move on his own. The girls visited him, but as children, they were ill-prepared to try and reach the grandfather they loved and who once loved them.
After a short struggle with dementia, the 70-year-old grandfather passed away. Ananya will be a senior this coming school year at Lecanto High School. Last school year, she created the Dementia Awareness Club after talking with other students who saw relatives riddled with the disease. Some of those joined, even without anyone in their families diagnosed with dementia. About 20 active members make up the group.
Coping with Dementia, with founder Debbie Selsavage, provided three-hour sessions for the members, along with reading materials. Selsavage also helped organize a partnership between the club's members and the Key Training Center's Elder Care program.
The partnership includes members coming to the elder care facility in Lecanto and spending half a day with its clients, almost all old and suffering from memory problems.
"I want to come here and make people's lives a little brighter," Ananya said. "I've gotten really attached. They have unique personalities and a unique perspective on the world."
"Even if they don't remember me, they've given me so much," she said.
Anushya, 13, will begin Lecanto High School later this year and join the Dementia Awareness Club. She remembers being by her grandfather's side and watching him try to speak. A few years ago, she thought he was making meaningless sounds. Uneducated about dementia, she had no reason to believe the sounds he was making meant anything.
But after learning from Coping with Dementia and gaining some experience with Key Elder Care, she says her grandfather was trying to say her name.
"My grandfather had dementia, and I wasn't able to speak to him," she said.
Anushya knows there is no longer a chance to talk with her grandfather. But the clients at Key Elder Care, in a small way, serve as a stepping stone toward that end.
"Now I have another chance and experience (with elderly clients)," she said.
She knows many of the clients will not remember her from one day to the next, but sometimes there is a glimmer of memory, if only for a little while, "that people remember us, at least that we're sisters."
Nadine Manigault, 68, is a client at Key Elder Care. She attends five days a week. She likes her routine, that her days are predictable.
But there is room for change, "because young people make you feel young," Manigault said. "They make me feel younger than I am."
"And they make you feel good," she said. "So it's good that they're here."
Cathy Staples is 91. She remembers working for General Electric in New York. She welcomes the high school students.
"You have to have someone to talk with," she said.
She has three children. She enjoys coming to Elder Care, and the young people are another reason to come.
Debbie Selsavage said young people need to be exposed to elderly people, especially if those elderly are suffering from dementia.
About a third of Citrus County's population is 65 years old and older. In 2020, the most recent year data was available from Florida HealthCharts, 12.5% of Citrus County's senior population was estimated to have Alzheimer's disease, according to Florida HealthCharts, which collects Florida health data from local departments of health.
That percent has scarcely changed since 2012 when Florida HealthCharts began tracking data. The death rate due to Alzheimer's in 2020 was 31.4 per 100,000 residents. While the rate has fluctuated some, it has remained relatively constant since 2001, according to HealthCharts.
The trend is not unique to Citrus County or even Florida. The number of people in the United States who will have dementia or a related disease will double to nearly 14 million by 2060, which will be more than 3% of the population then.
"What is going to happen?" Selsavage said. "The next generation must get interested in this problem now."
And part of the solution is with organizations like the Dementia Awareness Club, she said.
"We were thrilled that some young people took the initiative," Selsavage said. "They wanted to volunteer and give back."
"This is the only way we can combat what's going on," she said. "It's imperative that we mentor them because if we don't, a bad situation will get worse."
In many places, the solution is warehousing our elderly, especially those elderly most vulnerable, she said.
Selsavage's next move is to meet with the YMCA to see if the high school can volunteer there with elderly members. She will also meet with school district officials about similar clubs in other local high schools.
"If we can influence these kids, who may not know what their career choice is yet, they can still make a difference," Selsavage said. "You can't do this work without compassion... and if this is the path they learn compassion, the world will be better off."
Tinker Bowen, 61, is the Key Center Foundation director. Part of her job is to oversee the company's thrift stores, their employees, and fundraising.
"We're all going to age. One day we might find ourselves here," Bowen said.
And young volunteers are good at helping clients "stay in the present more," she said.
"If I ever find myself with dementia... I would hope my family would find me a spot here for me because the care here is exceptional."
Angie Diamond is a Key Elder Care employee and works with the young volunteers.
Older employees are leaving the industry, and they have to be replaced, she said.
And while some other professions may pay better, not many are more rewarding, Diamond said.
So when it comes to a young person's career choice, they have to ask themselves, "Do you want to do something, or do you want to (really) do something? It's wonderful (working with the elderly), and that's where it's at. They need to come and see."
It's a place, Diamond said, where elder care staff and the facility are graced by clients.
For more information about Key Elder Care, the facility can be contacted at 352-795-5541 Ext. 201.