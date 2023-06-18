Diagnosed with dementia, the grandfather of Ananya and Anushya Padala returned to India. There was nothing his two young granddaughters could do for him as the disease rapidly progressed. The man who had taken the pair to school and social events lost his ability to speak and move on his own. The girls visited him, but as children, they were ill-prepared to try and reach the grandfather they loved and who once loved them.

After a short struggle with dementia, the 70-year-old grandfather passed away. Ananya will be a senior this coming school year at Lecanto High School. Last school year, she created the Dementia Awareness Club after talking with other students who saw relatives riddled with the disease. Some of those joined, even without anyone in their families diagnosed with dementia. About 20 active members make up the group.

