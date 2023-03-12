Imagine a government where red or blue are not the main focus, but ideas and collaboration are.
High school juniors and seniors are doing just that through the YMCA Youth In Government (YIG) program.
About 30 students from Lecanto High School, members of the Lecanto YMCA YIG program, participated in the annual Student YMCA State Assembly in Tallahassee, Feb. 22-24, putting on a model government process with other YIG teens from all over Florida.
“It’s a real, professional environment, and it feels like we’re actual adults doing something important,” said Austin Purinton, a LHS junior.
This year, he ran a campaign for YIG Florida governor. He lost the governor’s race, but came in second as lieutenant governor.
“Youth In Government, because it’s people from all over Florida, you get to collaborate with people who have different perspectives, from rural areas and urban areas, and you have to talk politics with them,” he said. “You would think that would create a hostile environment, but it’s not like that at all.
“It’s way more understanding because we debate ideas not people, one of the biggest tenets of Youth In Government,” he said.
There are no party affiliations, only YIG.
Since 1936 nationally and since 1957 in Florida, students in the YMCA YIG youth-run, youth-led model government program write their own legislative bills and present them, and those who participate in the judicial branch of government bring cases before the state Supreme Court.
Benjamin Zybell, LHS junior, took a case given to him and three other students and they presented it to the Supreme Court at this year’s State Assembly.
“It was the real Supreme Court but with student justices,” he said. “We spent countless hours researching and writing briefs, and it was the first time all of us made it to the Supreme Court. We didn’t win, but we did really good.”
Nicolas Finizio and Nashe Manyenga, both LHS juniors, went as delegates.
Nicolas presented his bill to the state assembly, which, if passed, would abolish the privatization of prisons.
“Studies have shown that private prisons have higher rates of abuse among both staff and inmates,” he said.
He advocated for prisons to be placed solely under the control of the Department of Corrections and the Department of Juvenile Justice.
“It’s more expensive,” he said, “but it’s better.”
Nashe’s bill was about changing the Confederate names on schools.
“My bill got to second committee, which is good, but it got killed there,” he said.
Both learned that it's not easy getting bills passed.
Breanna Haufler, also a LHS junior, said although she isn’t working toward a career in government, YIG is valuable to her because of the connections she is making with people she has nothing in common with and might otherwise not get to know.
“YIG is for everybody, not just for people wanting to go into politics,” she said. “It’s a great opportunity to get used to public speaking, because that’s something I want to do and this gives me the experience. For me, it’s about the connection you make.”
According to the YMCA, the Youth In Government model government process is “designed to prepare students for a life of engaged and active citizenship built on the values of civil debate, statesmanship, and research-based policy solutions.”
For more information, contact Wayne (Gary) Williams, Program Director YMCA of the Suncoast, at 352-500-9622 or email: gwilliams@suncoastymca.org.