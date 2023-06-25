A local Realtor said continued high interest rates are stopping many from buying homes in Citrus County.

The latest Florida Realtors report shows Citrus County’s single-family housing market remained relatively flat in May. Closed home sales were at 370, just one above last year.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.

Tags