A local Realtor said continued high interest rates are stopping many from buying homes in Citrus County.
The latest Florida Realtors report shows Citrus County’s single-family housing market remained relatively flat in May. Closed home sales were at 370, just one above last year.
Probably the most glaring statistic is the 94% increase in home inventory (active listings) from 423 last year to 820 in May.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
The median home price in Citrus County rose from $270,000 last year to $279,000. But it is down from $285,000 in April 2023. The median is the midpoint; half the homes sold for more, half for less.
“The number of homes for sale in the U.S. fell 7.1% year-over-year, while the number of homes for sale in Citrus County rose 93.9% year-over-year,” said Kevin Cunningham, broker-owner of RE/MAX Realty One. “I take this as a clear sign that high interest rates are keeping many Citrus County would-be buyers out of the market.
Even though interest rates are trending down, Cunningham said, the most populous group of homebuyers – Millennials (born between 1980 and 1994) have never experienced rates over 4%.
According to Freddie Mac, the federal mortgage corporation:
• A 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 6.67% as of June 22, 2023, down from the previous week when it averaged 6.69%. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 5.81%.
• A 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.03% as of June 22, down from last week when it averaged 6.10%. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 4.92%.
“We also see that the home prices in Citrus County are remaining steady, falling only 3.3% year-over-year, which further hampers homebuyer demand,” Cunningham said.
Statewide, the May housing market had more for-sale inventory (active listings) compared to a year ago, while statewide median sales prices remained relatively flat year-over-year, according to Florida Realtors.
Across the state, a slower pace of inflation and fluctuating mortgage rates above 6% continue to affect closed home sales.
“While communities across Florida are seeing increases in active listings (inventory), the state’s supply of for-sale single-family homes and for-sale condo-townhouse properties remain far below what is normally considered to be a balanced market – which is six months,” Florida Realtors President G. Mike McGraw said.
“It appears that the pace of rising prices has slowed. That’s welcome news for first-time buyers. However, persistently high mortgage-rate levels remain challenging.”
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.