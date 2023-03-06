An Inverness woman driving with high beam lights and a broken license plate light now faces charges for habitually driving with a suspended or revoked license and possession of methamphetamine.
According to the March 2 arrest report for Maureen Else Vultaggio, 47, the arresting deputy was driving south on East Turner Camp Road in Inverness at about 1 a.m. when the deputy spotted a black sports utility vehicle driving north on the same road with its high beam lights on.
The deputy reported seeing that the vehicle didn’t have a working tag light.
The deputy turned and drove behind the sports utility vehicle and put on his patrol car’s emergency lights. According to records, the deputy pulled the vehicle over at the intersection of East Turner Camp Road and Woodcrest Drive.
According to records, when the deputy approached Vultaggio she asked if he had stopped her because of her high beam lights. The deputy replied it was also because of a broken tag light.
According to records, when the deputy asked for Vultaggio’s driver’s license, she said she didn’t have one but did have an identification card because her driver’s license was suspended for “quite a while.”
According to law enforcement driver’s and vehicles database, the arresting deputy reported that Vultaggio’s license was suspended since 2006. The databank also showed that Vultaggio had five prior guilty convictions of driving with a suspended or revoked license.
According to records, the deputy asked permission to search the vehicle and Vultaggio gave permission.
The deputy searched Vultaggio’s vehicle and reported not finding anything illegal inside.
While Vultaggio was sitting in the back of the squad car the registered owner of the utility vehicle arrived to pick up the car.
According to records, Vultaggio asked the arresting deputy if she could give her hat, which was also a wig, to the owner of the car.
According to records, when the deputy removed the hat from Vultaggio’s head, an orange, white container fell from the inside of the hat onto the ground.
Vultaggio said immediately that the container was hers and that she was not “a snitch,” according to records.
Inside the container was a white, crystal material that the deputy tested and was shown to be 0.5 grams of methamphetamine.
The deputy arrested Vultaggio and charged her with driving with a suspended or revoked license, habitual offender, and possession of a controlled substance. Her bond was $7,000.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.