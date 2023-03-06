Maureen Else Vultaggio

Vultaggio

 Fred Hiers Chronicle Reporter

An Inverness woman driving with high beam lights and a broken license plate light now faces charges for habitually driving with a suspended or revoked license and possession of methamphetamine.

According to the March 2 arrest report for Maureen Else Vultaggio, 47, the arresting deputy was driving south on East Turner Camp Road in Inverness at about 1 a.m. when the deputy spotted a black sports utility vehicle driving north on the same road with its high beam lights on.

