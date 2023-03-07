The sleepy coastal town of Crystal River was named by HGTV as one of the country’s 50 most charming small towns, waking up the nation to the community’s popular environmental and cultural attractions.

It was the only town in Florida singled out for the small-town recognition.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.