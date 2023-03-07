The sleepy coastal town of Crystal River was named by HGTV as one of the country’s 50 most charming small towns, waking up the nation to the community’s popular environmental and cultural attractions.
It was the only town in Florida singled out for the small-town recognition.
“Located on Florida's Nature Coast, Crystal River draws visitors who enjoy boating, diving, fishing and eco-touring,” HGTV said on its website. “It's also the only place in the United States where people are allowed to swim with manatees when accompanied by trained guides.”
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
“Visitors may also see these beloved ‘sea cows’ when they kayak or paddleboard or walk the Three Sisters Springs boardwalk in Crystal River. Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife Park is a short drive away,” the popular home improvement cable network said.
Crystal River Mayor Joe Meek said the growing popularity of the town did not come about by accident.
“Crystal River has been discovered on a multitude of fronts,” Meek told the Chronicle.
The city has focused on its Crystal River cleanup and visitors can enjoy the growth of its manatee population,” he said.
“More than anything the recognition (by HGTV) is nice from the local residents’ standpoint; it proves we live in a unique and special place,” Meek said. “A special place that people all over the world want to come to.”
“It’s special not just because I say so,” he said, citing the national recognition.
Meek told the Chronicle that the city of 3,500 residents didn’t apply to HGTV to be considered for the recognition, but rather he learned of it from residents who happened across the HGTV website.
But Meeks said he doesn’t want Crystal River to change for the worse because of its own success.
He said its council takes an “aggressive stance” and implements mechanisms so city attractions and parks don’t become an “overcrowded mess.”
“You’re not going to stop growth …, but as you grow you have to grow smartly,” Meek said.
To do that the city created a new community action plan and is rewriting its master plan to better lay out how the city wants to grow and develop in order to keep what put the town on HGTV’s list of 50 most charming towns in the first place.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.