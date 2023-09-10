For Andy Tarpey, the horror of 9/11 at the World Trade Center will never fade or go away.
That’s by choice.
In what is essentially a one-person mission, he has collected and archived what may be the largest number of items from what became known as Ground Zero, where the Twin Towers and several smaller structures were standing. These range from portions of girders from the collapsed towers to minutia, such as fragments from the buildings, which he has attached to laminated business cards he occasionally distributes.
This isn’t just an act of service to his country, it’s an act of love and his way to remember his compatriots, many who perished, that he knew when he, himself, was a police officer with the Port Authority Police; at the time of the attack, he had already retired.
Throughout his home in Hernando are reminders of that tragic day and its aftermath, with an entire room dedicated to 9/11.
“Do you know what etchings are,” he asked as the first item he pointed to were framed and on the wall of the den. Etchings actually are rubbings that are often made using paper and charcoal to make an impression of a name that has been etched onto a memorial such as that of the Vietnam Memorial. For Tarpey, it’s the memorial at the site of the World Trade Center where the 9/11 Memorial & Museum is located.
There are two rubbings in his den that are in a prominent location. Each bears a name: one is that of Kathryn N. Mazza, and the other George Gerald Howard.
“George was my neighbor,” Tarpey said. He added that Howard had always wanted to be a Port Authority police officer. “He was among the first killed. They took his badge and gave it to his mom. She gave it to President Bush.” Tarpey said that the president took it with him whenever he attended or visited memorials and sites honoring the day. “Whenever he was at the 9/11 memorial she would ask him if he had that badge, and he always showed her.”
Mazza, he said, originally was a nurse. The reason she became a member of the Port Authority Police Department was the result of a disagreement with her husband, Tarpey said. Her husband claimed she couldn’t do it, and she set out to prove she could, and did. By the time of that fateful day, she had achieved the rank of captain. She was also instrumental in creating the department’s defibrillator program.
“On 9/11, she was in the building when the first tower was struck. She immediately began getting people out of the building,” he said. Tarpey then mentioned that many people are not aware what a revolving door is and how it functions. At the building she was in, debris had prevented the door from operating. “She took out her revolver and shot out the glass. More than 100 people got out.” But her job was far from finished. “She went back into the building to save more people. She was inside when the building collapsed.”
Although he couldn’t get into Manhattan that day, through his past association he has been able to collect many of the items that are put on display at remembrance ceremonies, as well as at school presentations. Even today, it amazes him and fills him with gratitude for the responses from students who weren’t even born at the time of the attack on the nation. He recalls one student who did copious amounts of research prior to attending a remembrance.
While many of the items he acquired were from his initiative, a large portion came from a program that fellow law enforcement, firefighters and paramedics had established that toured the nation. Several years ago, due to age, the decision was made to end the tour. They turned over their collection to Tarpey.
Tarpey has many stories about a number of pieces in his collection, but the most important pieces aren’t the items, but the stories people share. At a pool in Citrus Hills he was approached by a man who came up to him and hugged him. Tarpey was wearing a T-shirt that honored those who perished in the World Trade Towers.
“He told me, ‘Hey, buddy, you got my cousin’s name on it,'” said Tarpey. The man asked if Tarpey knew his cousin. “I not only knew him, I worked with him.” The loss of the cousin wasn’t the only one the man suffered. He told Tarpey that his son also perished that day. His son was a court officer. It turned out that Tarpey also knew the man’s son, and had worked with him as well.
Tarpey knows that sometime in the future — he hopes it will be at least 10 years from today — the time will come when he will have to let go of his mission. However, those options appear to be limited. One hope is that he will be able to “pass on the baton" to the younger retirees from the National Association of Retired Law Enforcement Officers (NARLEO), of which he is a member, and which is being credited with today's display at the Valerie Theatre.
Another possibility might be through an organization known as Tunnels to Towers Foundation (T2T.org). It was founded in memory of NYC Firefighter Stephen Siller, who ran from the Brooklyn side through the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel (since renamed in 2012 as the Hugh L. Carey Tunnel) to the World Trade Center, and lost his life.
Tarpey believes Siller’s brothers, who established the foundation, bought property in the Tampa region. If so, perhaps there might be the ultimate location of his 9/11 memorabilia. However, he expressed the desire that it remain in Inverness and Citrus County, if at all possible. His concerns that are feasible. He pointed out that a museum dedicated to the memory of former Hall of Fame baseball player Ted Williams, who lived in Citrus County following retirement, didn’t last.
“I would like somebody to step up,” he said. One way or another, it’s important to him to make sure the flame of remembrance doesn’t get extinguished. “We have to keep the story alive and honor them.”
You can contact Steve Steiner at steven.steiner@chronicleonline.com