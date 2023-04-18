The theft of a decked out golf cart landed at least one Hernando man behind bars and facing felony grand theft charges.
According to the arrest records for Joshua Michael Wilson, 19, the arresting deputy on April 15 was dispatched to a Hernando home about the theft of a metallic blue Club Car golf cart. The owner of the golf cart told the arresting deputy the golf card was stolen between April 14 and April 15.
According to records, the victim gave the deputy a photo of the golf cart, which the deputy distributed through agency email.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
The cart had after-market blue trimmed all terrain tires and blue and white alligator skin seats.
Surveillance cameras showed two men pushing the cart off the owner’s property.
The arresting deputy reported that another Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy spoke with area residents and because of those discussions found the golf cart on East Buckskin Lane in Hernando.
That second deputy identified one of the two men on the surveillance footage as Jason Roe, who was arrested. On April 16, the deputy found the second person of interest, Michael Joshua Wilson, and arrested. He was charged with grand theft.
The deputy reported that Wilson admitted to his part in taking the golf cart and moving it to East Buckskin Lane.
Wilson was taken to the Citrus County jail. His bond was $2,000.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.