Michael Joshua Wilson

The theft of a decked out golf cart landed at least one Hernando man behind bars and facing felony grand theft charges.

According to the arrest records for Joshua Michael Wilson, 19, the arresting deputy on April 15 was dispatched to a Hernando home about the theft of a metallic blue Club Car golf cart. The owner of the golf cart told the arresting deputy the golf card was stolen between April 14 and April 15.

