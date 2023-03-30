James Evan Mentz

James Evan Mentz

A Hernando man faces gun and multiple drug charges stemming from a traffic stop.

According to the arrest report for James Evan Mentz, 26, the arresting deputy was called on Wednesday, March 22, to North Canterbury Lake Drive in Hernando to assist another deputy during a traffic stop.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.