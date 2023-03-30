A Hernando man faces gun and multiple drug charges stemming from a traffic stop.
According to the arrest report for James Evan Mentz, 26, the arresting deputy was called on Wednesday, March 22, to North Canterbury Lake Drive in Hernando to assist another deputy during a traffic stop.
According to records, both deputies knew Mentz from a previous incident.
As the three men talked, Mentz provided the two deputies with his Florida driver’s license, according to records. The arresting deputy ran the license through the agency’s databank and found that the license was suspended.
The deputies told Mentz his license was suspended and left the scene, according to records.
As soon as the deputies left Mentz alone, they watched him get in his car and begin driving. According to records, the two stopped Mentz and arrested him for driving with a suspended license.
One of the two deputies took his K-9 partner, Odie, to Mentz’s car and the dog signaled for drugs.
According to records, the deputies found in the vehicle marijuana, methamphetamine, a handgun, crack cocaine, and single pill that was also a controlled substance.
The deputies charged Mentz for driving with a suspended license, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana, methamphetamine, crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm while committing a felony. His bond was $23,000.
He was taken to the Citrus County jail.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.