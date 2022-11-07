An investigation into a Hernando home by a Citrus County animal control officer led to animal cruelty charges against one of the residents and a charge of abuse of an elderly or disabled person.
The arrest of Joseph Michael Stewart, 20, began when a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a single-wide mobile home on North Dogie Terrace to help an animal control officer.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
According to Stewart’s arrest report, the arresting deputy arrived about 4 p.m. Nov. 1 and first saw that the home had a hole in the exterior wall and that he could look into the living room.
The home’s roof was coming down in some areas and the floor was rotting through.
According to the deputy’s report, the odor of ammonia from urine was so strong it made it difficult to breath inside and soon later his eyes began to burn from the toxic fumes.
Animal feces covered the floor throughout all of the home and there was so much urine on the floor the floor was slippery, according to the report.
In the living room there was a mattress covered in urine and vomit, according to the arrest report. That was where the woman victim slept, according to the report.
There was also a pit-bull mix dog and two Chihuahuas in the home. One of the two smaller dogs was kept in a crate which had about two inches of feces covering its bottom. The water in its dish had turned foul and black.
The home was filled with household trash and had no running water, according to the arrest report.
The dogs were so badly covered in fleas that the deputy reported seeing them scatter through their fur. The dogs’ nails were long and the pit-bull mix had mange and a bloody paw.
According to the report, Stewart was read his Miranda rights and agreed to talk with the deputy.
When asked about the home, Stewart said he moved into the home to take care of his grandmother, because she was blind and physically disabled.
Asked why he let the home deteriorate to these conditions, he replied he wasn’t sure, according to the report.
Asked about the condition of the three dogs, Stewart replied he was aware of it but chose to ignore the problems, according to the report.
Stewart told the deputy he moved into the home about 18 months ago.
The deputy spoke with the victim who said she does what she can in the home but is 90% blind and her vision continues to deteriorate. The deputy also reported that the woman’s legs and feet were “extremely” swollen, according to the report.
The deputy charged Stewart with three counts of causing cruelty, death, or pain and suffering to an animal and one count of abuse of an elderly or disabled person.
His bond for the animal charges was $6,000. There was no bond for the elderly abuse charge.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.