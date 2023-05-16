BROOKSVILLE — A fifth-grade teacher in Hernando County says that she is being investigated by the Florida Department of Education for showing a Disney movie, “Strange World,” to her students.

Jenna Barbee, who teaches at Winding Waters K-8 in Brooksville, posted a video to TikTok over the weekend that has gained national attention, saying that she is under investigation for “indoctrination for showing a Disney movie.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle