Hernando County commissioners are willing to pursue a partnership with Citrus County in building a mental health complex in Lecanto.
The news comes just days after Citrus commissioners voted 3-2 to commit the $2 million previously budgeted to Lifestream Behavioral Center, which contracts with the county to provide mental health and drug addiction services.
Hernando County has also committed $2 million.
That vote of confidence prompted Hernando County administrator Jeff Rogers to fire off a letter to his Citrus counterpart, Steve Howard, informing him that he will look forward to further details.
“I watched your (Feb. 7) board meeting regarding the discussions for this unique public-private partnership, and I understand you are having a workshop on March 14 to discuss this project and determine a methodology for funding,” Rogers wrote.
“Hernando County looks forward to hearing the solution to how this project will move forward in a definite time frame this year so final agreements and a construction plan can be developed,” Rogers added.
Citrus County has been trying to build a Baker Act facility for six years. Commissioner Jeff Kinnard, who has been spearheading this project, was understandably excited with the latest news.
“This is a total mental health care campus that includes not only a Baker Act facility but will also offer inpatient and outpatient therapy services,” he told the Chronicle. “This is going to be a great win for everybody.”
It's rare, he said, for two counties to come together and put money into one project.
LifeStream wants to build the facility and pay for part of the project. But it also wanted Citrus and Hernando counties to commit money toward the estimated $12 million project.
Kinnard said he would like to see the Citrus County Hospital Board contribute another $2 million.
“That would be a slam dunk for getting this thing moving forward,” he said.
The facility would be built on a 10-acre tract at The Centers, which formerly provided mental health and addiction services for Citrus County. The property is on County Road 491, just north of the College of Central Florida Citrus County campus.
Commissioners last week directed staffers to bring back a final contract for approval at its March 28 meeting. Commissioners Ruthie Schlabach and Rebecca Bays voted against last week’s proposal, who said things were moving too fast and wanted more details.
Hernando County is on board with the project because of its proximity to its county patients.
“If we are unable to provide assurance that this project has a definite plan for completion, l will recommend to (Hernando County commissioners) to redirect the dedicated mental health funding to other options we have,” Rogers added.
That, said Kinnard, “would be a huge step backwards for this facility.”
“If we don’t get moving on this thing, Hernando will move forward without us,” he said.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.