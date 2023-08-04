The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Behavioral Health Unit and local resource agencies had said they wanted to help the community, and help they did.
On Thursday, Aug. 3, close to 500 people came to the Here to Help event on the grounds of Daystar Life Center in Crystal River, offering services to people in need — food and clothing, job application and food stamp assistance, mental health and substance abuse treatment/assistance, bicycle repair, wound care, plus free popcorn and cotton candy, just to name a few.
“When we planned this, we had no idea how many people we’d have,” said Sydney Frisbie, CCSO Substance Abuse Prevention Advocate and one of the event organizers Thursday afternoon. “But we’re thrilled at the turnout. We had 100 people just in the first half hour.
“We’ve done tons of free haircuts, and vaccines and health screenings for pets have been big. Everybody has worked together so well.”
“With all these resources that are out in the community here in one spot, we’ve blessed so many people today,” said AnnMarie Briercheck, Daystar executive director. “Someone came in and donated 17 cases of baby formula, so we gave that to the Pregnancy and Family Life Center who are here, and they’ve been giving it out to people."
“And CareerSource is awesome. They have their ‘office on wheels’ here and are helping people with job applications and all kinds of things.
“Also, Mid-Florida (Homeless Coalition) has taken in more than 30 applications for housing,” she said. “Plus, everyone is getting a hot meal."
Briercheck added that she had gotten several calls and Facebook messages from people who weren't able to find transportation to the event and CCSO deputies went to pick them up and bring them there.
"This is so good," she said. "We truly are stronger together.”
They plan to have similar Here to Help events quarterly.