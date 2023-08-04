The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Behavioral Health Unit and local resource agencies had said they wanted to help the community, and help they did.

On Thursday, Aug. 3, close to 500 people came to the Here to Help event on the grounds of Daystar Life Center in Crystal River, offering services to people in need — food and clothing, job application and food stamp assistance, mental health and substance abuse treatment/assistance, bicycle repair, wound care, plus free popcorn and cotton candy, just to name a few.

Sydney Frisbie

Sydney Frisbie, CCSO Substance Abuse Prevention Advocate and one of the event organizers of Here to Help.

AnnMarie Briercheck

AnnMarie Briercheck, Daystar Life Center executive director

