Key Training Center program participant Carmen Torres works on an arts-and-crafts project Monday, July 11, from one of the many classrooms at the Key Center. This week marks the beginning of the annual Key Training Center's Run for the Money fundraiser that sees a group of athletes make their way along U.S. 19 from Tallahassee to the Key Center in a weeklong effort.

As Carmen Torres explains it, in her classroom at the Key Training Center’s Adult Day Program, they learn how to do “menu math.”

For example, if you go out to eat and order a $5 hamburger plus a $2 soda and $3 for ice cream, you just add the numbers together to find out how much it will cost.

Carmen Torres works on placing stickers on a card bearing her name as she works on an arts-and-crafts project.
Carmen Torres proudly displays her art project.

