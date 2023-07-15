As Carmen Torres explains it, in her classroom at the Key Training Center’s Adult Day Program, they learn how to do “menu math.”
For example, if you go out to eat and order a $5 hamburger plus a $2 soda and $3 for ice cream, you just add the numbers together to find out how much it will cost.
It’s not like the math of her childhood, living in a small town in upstate New York in the 1960s.
“Carmen has not had it easy,” said her sister Victoria Kocken. “She was born in 1959, and things have changed a lot since then.
“Back then, my mother sheltered her and tried to mainstream her, and she told us (kids), ‘Nothing’s wrong with her.’ I don’t know if that made it easier or more difficult for her, but I’m sure it couldn’t have been easy.”
In those days, what is now called an intellectual and developmental disability (IDD) people called "mental retardation" and it was kept quiet, said Victoria’s husband, Ted.
“We have a record of her diagnosis, but their mother kept it hidden,” he said.
Their mother was widowed when Carmen and her siblings were young, and Carmen stayed by her mom’s side.
She did go to school, but she struggled.
Carmen is also dyslexic.
“Some of the math was hard to do,” she said, “and sometimes spelling, when they give you hard words to spell.”
Eventually, Carmen and her mother and another sister who has since died, came to Florida to live near Victoria and Ted, near the Villages.
“When our sister passed away from cancer, we had to sell the house they were living in, because my mom couldn’t afford living there with just Carmen,” Victoria said.
For a number of years, Carmen and her mother, who had cancer, lived out of state near other family members.
After Carmen’s mom died, Victoria became Carmen’s legal guardian and brought her back to Florida to live in a mobile home in a nearby safe community.
“When I lived by myself, I watched TV or did crafts,” Carmen said. “I make angels out of beads or do yarn on canvas.”
But she struggled living independently.
“She was becoming a hermit, and when she was with us, she was in her own zone and would talk to herself,” Ted said.
If she ran out of milk or had a question, even if it was 3 a.m. she would call her sister.
Victoria said it was evident that her sister needed a level of care that she couldn’t provide.
She said as she researched places for Carmen, she heard about the Key Training Center, not too far from her in The Villages.
Victoria and Ted were thrilled, but Carmen was not.
When the day came to move her into Davis Cottage, a group home on the Key Center campus in Lecanto, Carmen refused to get out of the U-Haul truck.
That was January 2023.
“I didn’t want to be here at first, because I didn’t know anybody, until I got used to it,” Carmen said.
“It was a hard adjustment for her,” said Tinker Bowen, Key Center Foundation director, “but she’s made a transformation.”
Ted said that first day was extremely difficult, but when he and Victoria returned after a week or so to visit, Carmen was a different person.
“She was so much calmer,” Victoria said. “And I know she’s happy. She’ll never tell me that, but I can tell by the way she hugs me when I leave.
“She never fit in anywhere, but now she’s found a home."
Ted said he noticed Carmen’s socialization skills have improved.
In the short time she’s been at the Key, Carmen has gone to dances, she plays air hockey and wall ball with one of her housemates. She goes on walks and flies kites in one of the fields on campus.
“The people here are really nice, and I’ve made friends,” Carmen said. “Like the other day I wasn’t feeling good and Matt (another Key client) came to see how I was doing.”
Growing up, Carmen didn’t have a typical high school experience, with dances and friends and activities, going to classes and learning things in a way she can understand, and in many ways now she’s having it, even at age 63.
“She’s living her best life right now,” Victoria said.