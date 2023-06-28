Help your pets deal with July 4

Many dogs are afraid of loud Fourth of July fireworks.

 adogslifephoto

One thing is clear: pet owners love their pets. In fact, it's now more common to refer to them as "fur babies" than as pets. After all, they are family, and it is distressing when a four-legged (or feathery) family member goes missing.

This is especially heart-wrenching during July 4 celebrations. The three days from July 4 to July 6 are when more pets go missing than at any other time of the year.

