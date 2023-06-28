Help your pets deal with July 4

One thing is clear: pet owners love their pets. In fact, it's now more common to refer to them as "fur babies" than as pets. After all, they are family, and it is distressing when a four-legged (or feathery) family member goes missing.
This is especially heart-wrenching during July 4 celebrations. The three days from July 4 to July 6 are when more pets go missing than at any other time of the year.
While people may enjoy the sights and sounds of explosions, the opposite rings true for dogs, cats, and even birds. To them, the noise and brilliant flashes of light that resemble thunder and lightning are frightening.
As a result, many of these pets run away from their otherwise safe environments, getting lost, or worse, seriously injured, and maybe even killed by vehicular traffic as they panic and run onto streets and highways. The same holds true for wildlife.
However, there are ways to minimize the impact on fur or feathered babies, if not eliminate it entirely, starting with keeping them away from the fireworks.
Accept the fact that people are going to set off fireworks, whether legally or not, and even if you ask others to refrain from doing so, your requests may be ignored. Act on the premise that this will be the situation.
To counter that, leave your pets indoors. If you're not going to be home, turn on a radio or TV. If you cannot leave them unattended, or when it becomes necessary to walk them for their bathroom needs, keep them leashed and under control.
Another method is to wrap them in a blanket or large towel or, if preferred, use a "comfort jacket" that can be purchased at pet stores or online. The only possible drawback to these, especially if it's only a blanket or towel, is if there is more than one family member.
There's another reason to keep your pet indoors, and that is the summer heat. In addition to the stress brought about by the sounds of explosions and flashes of light, especially during daylight hours, there's the risk that your pet may suffer from heatstroke. This can be deadly.
Also, and this applies to anytime during the year in parts of the country with hot temperatures, do not leave your pet in a parked car. Temperatures can rise dramatically in less than an hour, and if the temperature inside the car reaches 116 degrees Fahrenheit, it can be deadly.
The same holds true when walking your fur baby. If the ground is too hot for you to walk barefoot, it's definitely too hot for your pet. A good way to measure this is if you cannot hold your hand to the ground for at least five seconds, don't expose your dog to the pavement.
Another piece of advice is to get your pet licensed and microchipped, and make sure it wears a collar with an ID tag. Fireworks can be so frightening that it is not uncommon for a pet to break through a closed window or screen door. Ensure that your pet's microchip is properly registered and the information is current.
If your pet does escape the house, immediately contact animal control and area shelters. Get advice on how to search for your pet. If you find a lost pet or one you suspect is lost and it has a tag, contact the person. If it doesn't, get in touch with animal control or bring it to a local animal shelter. The sooner the pet and family members are reunited, the happier it will be for all parties involved, including you and your pet.
Finally, consider contacting your veterinarian. They can advise on techniques and prescribe medications that will help your pet deal with what can be a very stressful few days.