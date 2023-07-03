The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) reminds the public that as we enjoy our beaches this summer, everyone can do their part to help sea turtles and shorebirds have a successful nesting season by giving them space, removing beach furniture and trash before leaving for the day, keeping beaches clean and dark, and never disturbing their nests.

Because our state’s shorelines are critical for sea turtle and shorebird nesting, all beachgoers can have a big impact on their nesting success. Florida’s sandy beaches provide important spring and summer nesting habitat for several species of federally threatened and endangered sea turtles, including loggerhead, leatherback and green sea turtles, with occasional nesting by federally endangered Kemp’s ridley sea turtles. Our beaches are also critical habitat for imperiled beach-nesting birds, including black skimmers, least terns, snowy plovers and American oystercatchers.

