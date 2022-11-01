Despite holiday movies with happy endings and social media sites with celebratory posts of family and friends, many find the holidays depressing and a source of anxiety.
About 55% of Americans surveyed in a recent ValuePenguin poll reported that they are experiencing sadness and loneliness during the holidays and that a third of those surveyed said it was worse this year.
ValuePenguin is an online service analyzing and reporting on financial trends.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Depression, loneliness, and anxiety during the holidays is common.
To help local residents who will face depression or anxiety this year, HCA Florida Citrus Hospital will offer a "Beat the Holiday Blues" presentation featuring a licensed social worker. The presentation will include a question-and-answer period.
The seminar will focus on how to recognize symptoms of depression, seasonal affective disorder, and loneliness and offer coping strategies. There will be a focus on advances in research and new treatment options.
The seminar will be from 2 to 3 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the Citrus Memorial Health Foundation YMCA, 4127 County Road 486, Lecanto.
In the ValuePinguin survey of 2,100 people, the top reasons cited were:
- Not being around loved ones at 41%.
- Seasonal depression at 37%.
- Grief at 36%.
Members of the LGBTQ community suffer more holiday loneliness than any other group analyzed, with 76% reporting that they get depressed during the holidays. The group is more likely to cite poor relationships with family members. One third report struggling with alcohol or drugs during the winter holidays.
To help cope, 13% of those 2,100 surveyed reported they will see a therapist during the holidays to help.
Mental health experts also warn that many people suffer from seasonal affective disorder, which is a major depressive disorder that occurs in seasonal patterns, most typically during the winter when days are shorter.
During the holidays, 64% of those people with existing mental health issues report that their problems become worse during the holidays, according to the National Alliance of Mental Illness. A 2021 survey showed that three in five Americans feel their mental health is negatively impacted by the winter holidays.
Here are some tips for reducing anxiety and depression during the holidays, according to the Mayo Clinic.
- Acknowledge your feelings. If someone close to you has recently died or you can't be with loved ones for other reasons, realize that it's normal to feel sadness and grief.
- Reach out. If you feel lonely or isolated, seek out community, religious or other social events or communities. Volunteering your time or doing something to help others also is a good way to lift your spirits and broaden your friendships.
- Be realistic. The holidays don't have to be perfect or just like last year. As families change and grow, traditions and rituals often change as well.
- Set aside differences. Try to accept family members and friends as they are, even if they don't live up to all of your expectations. Set aside grievances until a more appropriate time.
- Stick to a budget. Before you do your gift and food shopping, decide how much money you can afford to spend. Then stick to your budget.
- Plan ahead. Set aside specific days for shopping, baking, connecting with friends and other activities. Consider whether you can shop online for any of your items. Plan your menus and then make your shopping list.
- Learn to say no. Saying yes when you should say no can leave you feeling resentful and overwhelmed.
- Don't abandon healthy habits.
HCA Florida Citrus asks that you register if you are interested in attending the November seminar. To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/hps8v6te.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.