Local businesses affected by Hurricane Idalia can receive interim financial aid while waiting for further assistance from state and federal sources.
The Citrus County Chamber of Commerce has launched the Disaster Recovery Fund grant cycle from Sept. 12 to Oct. 31, 2023 and will last until funds are exhausted.
Those registered with a Citrus County or City of Crystal River business license can apply for a grant allocation of up to $1,000 per license. The funds will assist in immediate repairs and recovery activities and help businesses get back on their feet.
To be eligible, businesses must provide proof of damages or expenses incurred due to Hurricane Idalia. They must also provide receipts for repair work or other expenditures if reimbursement is sought or provide estimates of projected repairs and equipment.
“The Citrus County Chamber of Commerce encourages all eligible businesses to avail themselves of this opportunity to facilitate quicker recovery and operational resumption,” according to a press release. “The chamber is committed to standing with the local business community during these challenging times and fostering collaboration and resource sharing for the greater good.”
How to apply
The completed application, along with all necessary documents, can be submitted by downloading the application and emailing it to Luzviminda@CitrusCountyChamber.com or dropping it off at the chamber office at 915 U.S. 19 in Crystal River.
For more information, businesses can call (352) 795-3149.
Timeline
• Review Period: A chamber committee will review applications within a week of submission.
• Notification of Award: That is expected within 7-10 business days from application submission.
• Fund Disbursement: Expected within 2-3 business days following notification of approval.
