230817-CC-cr-area-council-chamber of commerce logo

Local businesses affected by Hurricane Idalia can receive interim financial aid while waiting for further assistance from state and federal sources.

The Citrus County Chamber of Commerce has launched the Disaster Recovery Fund grant cycle from Sept. 12 to Oct. 31, 2023 and will last until funds are exhausted.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.

Tags