AAA, the auto group, projects a surge in travel during the July 4th holiday in Florida, expecting over 2.8 million residents to embark on journeys spanning at least 50 miles between Friday, June 30 and Tuesday, July 4. This figure exceeds the prior record by 87,000 holiday travelers, established last year.
Nationally, travel numbers are also anticipated to reach unprecedented levels. Approximately 50.7 million Americans are forecasted to travel over the holiday weekend, surpassing last year's count by nearly 2.1 million and the previous peak in 2019 by nearly 1.8 million.
Debbie Haas, AAA Vice President of Travel, stated, "Independence Day weekend appears to be the continuation of what has already been a very strong summer travel season. Although airfares and hotel rates are more expensive than last year, Americans are still eager to travel. So, expect to see congested roads, busy hotels, and long lines at airports and attractions."
Road trips will account for almost 85 percent of all travel. In Florida, the forecast indicates that over 2.4 million individuals will embark on holiday road trips, exceeding last year's figure by 37,000. Nationally, AAA predicts that 43.2 million Americans will drive to their destinations, representing a rise of slightly over 1 million compared to last year.
Motorists will receive favorable news at the fuel pump this Independence Day. On July 4th, 2020, the state average price was $4.54 per gallon. During this summer, gas prices have displayed some volatility, but the average in the state has remained below $3.47 per gallon due to reduced oil costs. As of Monday, the state average stood at $3.35 per gallon.
According to transportation data and insights provider INRIX, Friday, June 30 is expected to be the busiest day on the roads during the Independence Day holiday weekend.
Air travel will reach record heights this Independence Day weekend, with 4.17 million Americans flying to their destinations. This figure surpasses the previous air travel record of 3.91 million travelers during the July 4th weekend in 2019. An estimated 219,823 Floridians are projected to fly this year, representing an increase of nearly 23,000 compared to the previous high set last year.