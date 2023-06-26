AAA, the auto group, projects a surge in travel during the July 4th holiday in Florida, expecting over 2.8 million residents to embark on journeys spanning at least 50 miles between Friday, June 30 and Tuesday, July 4. This figure exceeds the prior record by 87,000 holiday travelers, established last year.

Nationally, travel numbers are also anticipated to reach unprecedented levels. Approximately 50.7 million Americans are forecasted to travel over the holiday weekend, surpassing last year's count by nearly 2.1 million and the previous peak in 2019 by nearly 1.8 million.

