“There’s been a lot of talk about it,” said Citrus County Commissioner Rebecca Bays. “Now it’s time to take action and stop talking about it.”
Those words greeted attendees at the Citrus County Behavioral Health Symposium, held Friday, June 16, at the Wilton Simpson Citrus Campus of the College of Central Florida.
The symposium, put on by the Board of County Commissioners and sponsored by the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce, was initiated by Bays following a seminar she attended conducted by the State of Florida Chamber of Commerce, according to Chamber CEO/President Josh Wooten.
According to Wooten, at the time efforts were underway regarding the construction of a Baker Act facility. Bays, he said, felt much more was (and is) needed, that of a “wrap around” service for before and after treatment for people having mental health issues. As a result of attending the seminar, Bays took aspects of the curriculum and those conducting it and brought it to fellow commissioners, who approved the project.
“The importance of this cannot be emphasized enough,” said Wooten. “The state chamber has made this a priority because it’s starting to affect the workforce.”
Conducting the symposium was Dr. Robert “Navy Bob” Ronska, whom Bays had met at the seminar and whom she invited to serve as moderator. Ronska currently serves as the Senior Vice President of the Florida Chamber Health Council. Prior to that, he served 28 years in the U.S. Navy and was in charge of 10 nuclear submarines. He also served President George W. Bush as the president’s Naval Aide, where he was bequeathed his nickname by the president, who is known for nicknaming people (such as calling former presidential adviser Karl Rove “Fart Blossom”).
Ronska’s involvement with mental health is personal. His father committed suicide. At the time, which was before the advent of cellphones and the internet, his father was desperately trying to reach him, he said his mother later told him, and was not successful.
His father was severely depressed, which Ronska said he was unaware was taking place. But even if he had, it might have been to little avail.
“I didn’t know how to help,” he said. His father’s death served as an impetus in his goal. “We want to make Florida the top state in the U.S. regarding mental health.”
The Citrus County Behavioral Health Symposium was structured by having guest presenters and panel discussions with those involved in a multitude of agencies and organizations that address various aspects of mental health; much of it revolved around drug abuse, specifically on fentanyl and opioid overdoses.
According to T.J. Ward, North Florida Director of Advocacy, Project Opioid, mental health and drug abuse go “hand-in-hand.” The statistics are alarming, he said, and there currently is enough fentanyl in the U.S. to kill everyone.
Like many projects and speakers who participated in the panel discussions or made presentations, the main thrust was for key leaders in the community to come together to share their knowledge and strengths in order to help save and transform lives.
“There are a lot of steps we can take,” said Ward, who added that new ways need to be explored. “We’ve got to try things we’ve never tried before.”
That turned out to be a current theme throughout the symposium, along with:
- A lack of cooperation among the various agencies and organizations.
- The stigma attached to mental health.
- Getting people to want to change.
- The lack of funding and resources.
- Compassion fatigue.
- Knowing what resources exist and how to access these.
Another challenge, this one voiced by Melissa Bowermaster, a children’s advocate with Jessie’s Place, is a general attitude on the part of the public.
“People still have this idea that this is not a community problem,” she said. Part of this stems from many people believing they are not affected by mental health issues because they are not being directly impacted.
In one way or another, the message came down to the adage “It takes a village.” But it was more than that, according to Bays. People in the throes of mental health issues, be it due to drugs or alcohol, or from PTSD, they need the community to help and support them, as they either may not or cannot do it on their own.
“When people are in crisis, they cannot navigate the waters,” Bays said.