Health should encompass the whole person, mind, body and spirit, explained Reiki Master Betsy Schwartz, “and there are healing modalities that others may not be familiar with,” she said.
On Saturday, March 11, the public is invited to the inaugural Holistic Health Expo, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Homosassa United Methodist Church, 8831 W Bradshaw St, Homosassa, FL 34448.
“This is something we’ve wanted to do for a while,” Schwartz said of herself and Ellen Armitage, also a Reiki Master.
The women have gathered a variety of holistic health vendors and practitioners for a day to focus on holistic health: from massage and mindset coaching to Reiki, yoga, medical marijuana and other mind/body health modalities, plus food vendors, authors and their books, door prizes and a variety of local businesses and organizations providing information, services, goods and demonstrations.
Also, there will be four speakers:
Dr. Robert Goethe, MD of Dr. Bob’s Compassion Clinic will be talking about medical marijuana, Dr. Trish Kallenbach of The Healing Place/Holistic Veterinarian, author Donna Blevins will be talking about “mindshifting,” and Diane Friedberg from the The WellCome OM Integral Healing & Education Center in Spring Hill will talk about nutrition.
Demonstrations include: yoga, tai chi, Qigong, Jazzercise and cardio.
The Bloodmobile will be on site and a car show will be going on outside.
A $5 entry donation is requested at the door. Kids under 12 are free.
For more information contact Ellen (210) 240-4016
Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.