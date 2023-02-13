Health should encompass the whole person, mind, body and spirit, explained Reiki Master Betsy Schwartz, “and there are healing modalities that others may not be familiar with,” she said.

On Saturday, March 11, the public is invited to the inaugural Holistic Health Expo, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Homosassa United Methodist Church, 8831 W Bradshaw St, Homosassa, FL 34448.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.