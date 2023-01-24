County commissioners Tuesday filled the last two vacant senior management positions.
After 12 years, Eric Head will retire his library director title and become the county’s new community services director, effective Feb. 6.
And Frank Calascione, who’s been economic director in Sumter County for five years, takes over that same role for Citrus County. Calascione lives in Citrus County and had previously applied for the position. He too will start Feb. 6.
Head and Calascione will take home annual salaries of $110,000 and $93,500, respectively.
The board voted 4-1.
Commissioner Rebecca Bays voted nay. She asked the board to hold off the vote on Calascione until the board can vet him during Wednesday’s strategic planning retreat in Lecanto.
Bays said she wanted to know the board is committed, that project funding has been identified and that he has the proper tools to guide economic development. It was nothing personal against Calascione, she said.
County Administrator Steve Howard said a delay would send a bad message to the community.
“We need to send a message that we’re open for business,” Howard said.
The new hires come a couple weeks after the board voted unanimously to hire Eric Landon as the county’s new growth management director and Mariselle Rodriguez as assistant county administrator.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle
