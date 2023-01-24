County commissioners Tuesday filled the last two vacant senior management positions.

After 12 years, Eric Head will retire his library director title and become the county’s new community services director, effective Feb. 6.

Eric Head

Head

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Frank Calascione

Calascione
Steve Howard

Howard

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.

Tags