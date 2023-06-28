It had been a long night for Rob on Tuesday, June 27. Along with several others, he had spent most of the night setting up his fireworks tent, located on U.S. 19 in Crystal River.
“Everybody’s tired,” he said, emphasizing that it had been a team effort. “Everybody helps.” In turn, he had assisted others in setting up their fireworks tents. Rob believes that his location this year will be more profitable, both in terms of sales volume and the size of purchases. Last year, he had set up shop at a now-closed shopping plaza, and sales dwindled by 8 p.m.
“That hurt financially,” he explained, as his earnings are based on a 10 percent commission from sales. He could earn more if he wanted to. “I started in Tampa. There’s more money there. But I want to be here in Crystal River.”
The decision to stay in Crystal River is driven by the fact that Rob, his wife, and their family reside in the area. Now his wife can relieve him, allowing him to go home, eat, shower, and return. These breaks are essential, given the long hours he anticipates working, along with the prevailing temperature and weather conditions.
“But I’m ready,” he declared. “I’ve got my TV, my Wi-Fi, and a fan.” He also boasts numerous tables filled with fireworks, carefully organized by type, size, and packaging. Some of the larger fireworks strongly resemble military howitzer shells. On another table, there are boxes containing fireworks that produce effects similar to those seen in professional shows organized by many municipalities.
“These are loved,” Rob said. “My friends and I shoot them off from our shrimp boats.” He then pulled up a video on YouTube to demonstrate the explosive display. To the untrained eye, it would be difficult to distinguish them from the fireworks used by professionals to entertain crowds.
The customer base for fireworks varies, but two key factors are common. The first is selection. “You have people from all over, so it depends on what you have,” he explained. The second factor is cost. “Many of them also know the prices my competitors are asking.”
Rob’s company stands apart from the two main competitors in the area by offering more affordable prices. “When people see those high prices, they go, ‘Nah.’ That’s why many come here.”
These reasons give Rob confidence that he will surpass last year’s business. Besides being in a better location, the prices of the fireworks he sells have decreased. He attributes this price adjustment to supply chain challenges experienced last year. As an example, Rob pointed to a setup on one of his tables.
“Last year, these sold for $190. This year they’re $150,” he noted.