It had been a long night for Rob on Tuesday, June 27. Along with several others, he had spent most of the night setting up his fireworks tent, located on U.S. 19 in Crystal River.

“Everybody’s tired,” he said, emphasizing that it had been a team effort. “Everybody helps.” In turn, he had assisted others in setting up their fireworks tents. Rob believes that his location this year will be more profitable, both in terms of sales volume and the size of purchases. Last year, he had set up shop at a now-closed shopping plaza, and sales dwindled by 8 p.m.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

You can ontact Steve Steiner at steven.steiner@chronicleonline.com.