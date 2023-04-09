HCA imaging

Debbi Mechan, mammography technologist, and Dr. Stephen Garrison, radiologist, stand next to new equipment that allows for contrast monographies and biopsies.

 Fred Hiers / Chronicle Reporter

HCA Florida Citrus Hospital in Inverness is shaving off weeks of imaging and pathology time for patients needing breast imaging and follow up care and treatment.

The Citrus County hospital unveiled its Breast Imaging Center of Excellence on its hospital campus, housing it in its office building next to the 204-best hospital.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.