HCA Florida Citrus Hospital in Inverness is shaving off weeks of imaging and pathology time for patients needing breast imaging and follow up care and treatment.
The Citrus County hospital unveiled its Breast Imaging Center of Excellence on its hospital campus, housing it in its office building next to the 204-best hospital.
The facility now includes digital mammography and contrast-enhanced spectral mammography to more accurately find tumors that otherwise could be missed.
The overhauled imaging center also now includes offices and examination rooms for surgeons that allows hospital radiologists and surgeons to meet face-to-face to discuss the best treatment for shared patients, said radiologist Dr. Stephen Garrison.
HCA Florida Citrus Hospital Imaging Center at 131 South Citrus Ave., in Inverness will also be able to conduct breast biopsies on site and send samples across the street to the hospital staff for review and faster turnaround.
Rocco Cirocco, director of imaging services for the HCA facility, said the new stream-lined process can reduce the period from first mammogram to surgery, if it’s needed, from several weeks down to two weeks.
Cirocco said the first-floor overhaul of the imaging center cost the hospital about $1.5 million. That doesn’t include the cost of the imaging equipment and new software to increase imaging abilities.
Garrison told the Chronicle that the imaging center also includes a tumor board where physicians providing care to a patient can meet and discuss their best course of action.
“It’s a one-stop shop,” HCA spokeswoman Katie Myers said of the new center.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.