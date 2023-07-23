KatieMyers

Letters are going out to local HCA Florida Citrus Hospital patients notifying them of the data breach that hit the health provider.

Patients will be offered complimentary credit monitoring and identity protection, said Katie Myers, spokeswoman for the Inverness hospital.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.