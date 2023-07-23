Letters are going out to local HCA Florida Citrus Hospital patients notifying them of the data breach that hit the health provider.
Patients will be offered complimentary credit monitoring and identity protection, said Katie Myers, spokeswoman for the Inverness hospital.
HCA Healthcare, which operates 180 hospitals in the U.S. and Britain, says the personal data of about 11 million patients in 20 states may have been stolen.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Samples of the data, including addresses, phone numbers, emails and birth dates, were posted to an online forum popular with cybercrooks by a hacker trying to sell them.
“We are working as quickly as possible to specifically identify and contact patients whose data is impacted by this incident,” Myers said.
The Nashville, Tennessee-based provider said the stolen data was not believed to include Social Security numbers, payment information or clinical info such as diagnoses.
However, the data did include information on scheduled appointments and medical departments involved. A file dumped online by the hacker on Monday following what appeared to be a failed attempt to extort HCA includes nearly 1 million records from the company’s San Antonio division.
Samples of the data, including addresses, phone numbers, emails and birth dates, were posted to an online forum popular with cybercrooks by a hacker trying to sell them.
Meanwhile, Myers said local patients can call (888) 993-0010 to ask general questions and to confirm the legitimacy of communications from anyone claiming to be affiliated with HCA Healthcare.
Representatives are available from 7a.m. to 7 p.m. to take calls.
“We encourage patients to call if they receive any communication regarding an invoice, outstanding balance or payment reminder that was not expected or appears fraudulent,” Myers said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.