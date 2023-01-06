Until now at HCA Florida Citrus Hospital, there were few ways to biopsy suspicious lung nodules that could be cancer.
Doctors were limited to inserting needles into patients’ chests or using a traditional bronchoscope in airways with limited navigation abilities, or maybe chest surgery to remove the nodule.
But each of these methods brought about their own risks such as collapsed lungs, an inability to reach the target site, or complications from surgery.
But most of that has changed at the Inverness hospital.
The 204-bed facility now offers robotic-assisted navigational bronchoscopy with a more maneuverable robotic catheter and computer-assisted navigation, according to Katie Myers, the hospital’s spokeswoman.
Myers said the hospital this week performed its first minimally invasive robotic-assisted navigational bronchoscopy for a lung biopsy. Myers said the new technology allows doctors to biopsy hard-to-reach lung nodules so lung cancer can be caught in earlier stages and successfully treated.
“HCA Healthcare’s continued investment in our hospital’s oncology programs has allowed us to bring innovative and revolutionary care to our patients,” said HCA Florida Citrus Hospital CEO Lisa Nummi. “We are truly thrilled to be a leader in this field and look forward to continuing to bring our community the latest in healthcare technology.”
Using a thin catheter, the doctor navigates far into the patient’s lung using a controller to navigate to the target along a planned path.
The catheter can turn 180 degrees in any direction to pass through small, difficult-to-navigate airways and around tight bends to reach all 18 segments of the lung, Myers said. Once the nodule is reached, the catheter locks in place and a flexible biopsy needle passes through the catheter.
Pulmonologist Dr. Sunoj Abraham completed the hospital’s first case on Tuesday. “The precision and safety with this biopsy is amazing,” he said in a media release.
“Lung cancer is the leading cancer killer in Citrus County,” he said. “Our ability to now quickly identify and treat lung cancer while it’s in its earliest stages offers our patients hope for a long and healthy life.”
In 2021, Florida’s average death rate due to cancer was 48.9 per 100,000 residents, according to Florida HealthGrades, a DOH website that collects health data. In Citrus County, with its high number of seniors, it was 128.4 per 100,000 residents.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.