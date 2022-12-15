From left, Citrus County Blessings Program Coordinator Rachelle Garrett-Butler, Executive Director Christina Reed and HCA Florida Citrus Hospital CEO Lisa Nummi pose with the hospital’s jelly backpack sculpture. The sculpture was entered into a contest among HCA Florida Healthcare West Florida Division hospitals and won first place: an additional $10,000 donation to Citrus County Blessings.
In an effort to bring a little sweetness into the lives of kids, HCA Florida Citrus Hospital recently held a “Healthy Food for Healthier Tomorrows” food drive to benefit Citrus County Blessings. In just two weeks, hospital caregivers collected 610 pounds of jam and jelly.
To make things even sweeter, along with the jam and jelly they are donating $10,000 to the Blessings program, which provides supplemental take-home food to kids.
“Our charity of choice for this year’s drive was Citrus County Blessings, a local program that provides 2,300 local students across 31 schools with six meals to take home every Friday during the school year,” said HCA Florida Citrus Hospital CEO Lisa Nummi. “We learned earlier in the year that Blessings had received a generous donation of peanut butter; we chose to complement that donation by collecting jam and jelly.”
Before the jam and jelly was donated to Blessings, hospital caregivers used the jars to create a sculpture.
“In keeping with the spirit of providing 'blessings in a backpack' to kids, we turned our caregiver donations into the largest jelly backpack the state of Florida has ever seen,” said the hospital’s Director of Communications and Community Engagement Katie Myers.
The 6-foot-tall, 610-pound jelly backpack structure includes a top loop, a zipper and working straps.
The sculpture won the first-place prize in a contest among other HCA Florida Healthcare West Florida Division hospitals, which is the $10,000 donation to Citrus County Blessings.
“Our Citrus County Blessings program thrives on relationships like the one we have with HCA Florida Citrus Hospital and its staff. It’s a great way to raise awareness, build relationships and help our children,” said Citrus County Blessings Executive Director Christina Reed.
“This jelly drive couldn’t have come at a better time to complement our large peanut butter donation,” she said. “We are so thankful for our friends at HCA Florida Citrus Hospital and what they were able to accomplish for our kids.”