In an effort to bring a little sweetness into the lives of kids, HCA Florida Citrus Hospital recently held a “Healthy Food for Healthier Tomorrows” food drive to benefit Citrus County Blessings. In just two weeks, hospital caregivers collected 610 pounds of jam and jelly.

To make things even sweeter, along with the jam and jelly they are donating $10,000 to the Blessings program, which provides supplemental take-home food to kids.

HCA donates to CC Blessings

From left, Citrus County Blessings Program Coordinator Rachelle Garrett-Butler, Executive Director Christina Reed and HCA Florida Citrus Hospital CEO Lisa Nummi pose with the hospital’s jelly backpack sculpture. The sculpture was entered into a contest among HCA Florida Healthcare West Florida Division hospitals and won first place: an additional $10,000 donation to Citrus County Blessings.

