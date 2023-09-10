While you’re out exploring Citrus County, you might have come across a captivating sight: Bloodhounds undergoing rigorous training, their noses to the ground, diligently tracing scents under the guidance of their handler and the founder of Find M’ Friends (FMF), Linda Boles. These remarkable bloodhounds are honing their scent-discriminating abilities by following trails set by dedicated staff and volunteers. Whether it’s in local parks, along the sidewalks of Crystal River and Inverness, or even inside the welcoming premises of retailers like Harbor Freight and Big Lots, these canine prodigies commence their tracking education shortly after their arrival at a mere 8 weeks old.
Once their training reaches completion, these bloodhounds are entrusted to law enforcement agencies across the nation. There, they metamorphose into potent assets not only for search and rescue missions but also for apprehending criminals attempting to flee crime scenes.
In the realm of Puppy News, the newest recruits have made their entrance! These adorable pups are just embarking on their transformative journey of training. Stay connected for forthcoming updates on their progress.
Highlighting some commendable achievements from FMF graduates: Meet Sophia, now with Sgt. Wright, serving in Obian County, Tennessee. A distress call prompted deputies to aid an Obian City officer entangled in a confrontation with a suspect while endeavoring to effect an arrest. The officer had sustained five knife wounds to the face. At a mere five weeks into her duty, Sophia astutely picked up a scent from an article of clothing at the residence. Guided solely by her instincts, she traced a trail that led from a residential zone to an expansive open area and then into densely wooded terrain. Astonishingly, within just 10 minutes, Sophia successfully tracked down the suspect concealed beneath a shrub. The apprehension occurred seamlessly, and the suspect was charged with attempted murder and evading arrest. Meanwhile, the officer is on the road to recovery.
Find M’ Friends operates as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Established in 2014 and headquartered in Crystal River, the heart of their mission is to raise public awareness about the invaluable contributions of scent-discriminating Bloodhounds in locating missing individuals. Additionally, the organization is dedicated to training and certifying bloodhounds for integration into law enforcement agencies. If you’re eager to get involved, there are volunteering opportunities available. For the latest updates, be sure to follow us on Facebook: Find M’ Friends, Inc.
