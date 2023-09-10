Linda Boles

Linda Boles

While you’re out exploring Citrus County, you might have come across a captivating sight: Bloodhounds undergoing rigorous training, their noses to the ground, diligently tracing scents under the guidance of their handler and the founder of Find M’ Friends (FMF), Linda Boles. These remarkable bloodhounds are honing their scent-discriminating abilities by following trails set by dedicated staff and volunteers. Whether it’s in local parks, along the sidewalks of Crystal River and Inverness, or even inside the welcoming premises of retailers like Harbor Freight and Big Lots, these canine prodigies commence their tracking education shortly after their arrival at a mere 8 weeks old.

Once their training reaches completion, these bloodhounds are entrusted to law enforcement agencies across the nation. There, they metamorphose into potent assets not only for search and rescue missions but also for apprehending criminals attempting to flee crime scenes.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle