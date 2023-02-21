Hats Off Susan Gill

Susan Gill, retired Citrus County Supervisor of Elections, enjoying herself at the annual Key Training Center "Hat's Off" fundraising tea party and fashion show this past Sunday. Gill is the one who suggested wearing hats years ago, said Key Center executive director Melissa Walker.

From the amazing cakes, themed baskets, designer purses, gift certificates galore and other items that were auctioned off, to the fashions worn both on and off the runway — and not to mention all the hats! — the 25th annual Key Training Center "Hat's Off" fundraising tea party and fashion show Sunday drew a record number of attendees.

Melissa Walker

Melissa Walker, Key Training Center executive director.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

“Last year we sold out, so this year we added tables and had a record-breaking 225 people — including quite a few men,” said Key Center executive director Melissa Walker. “For about the last three years we’ve had more men come, and they seem to really enjoy themselves. And some of our guys wanted to participate in the fashion show.

Key 1

Amanda Oestreich, Key Training Center Development and Community Relations Manager, waits with three of the Key men as they're about to escort Key Center client models. Front to back are: Michael Holt, Mat Gosse and Kenny Hanning.

Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.