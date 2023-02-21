Susan Gill, retired Citrus County Supervisor of Elections, enjoying herself at the annual Key Training Center "Hat's Off" fundraising tea party and fashion show this past Sunday. Gill is the one who suggested wearing hats years ago, said Key Center executive director Melissa Walker.
Amanda Oestreich, Key Training Center Development and Community Relations Manager, waits with three of the Key men as they're about to escort Key Center client models. Front to back are: Michael Holt, Mat Gosse and Kenny Hanning.
From the amazing cakes, themed baskets, designer purses, gift certificates galore and other items that were auctioned off, to the fashions worn both on and off the runway — and not to mention all the hats! — the 25th annual Key Training Center "Hat's Off" fundraising tea party and fashion show Sunday drew a record number of attendees.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
“Last year we sold out, so this year we added tables and had a record-breaking 225 people — including quite a few men,” said Key Center executive director Melissa Walker. “For about the last three years we’ve had more men come, and they seem to really enjoy themselves. And some of our guys wanted to participate in the fashion show.
“The highlight of the event for us is to have some of our clients model fashions from our Labels store, so we put our guys in tuxedos and they escort our client models, and we get the opportunity to tell the stories of two of them.”
The community models wore fashions from Cotton Club in Crystal River.
“We are blessed to have them do this for us the past five, 10 years,” Walker said.
As she explained, the Key’s big fundraiser, the annual Run for the Money event each July, consists of all the smaller events they have throughout the year, including the fashion show.
The money raised goes toward scholarships for their developmentally disabled clients who are on the state waiting list for services.
Currently, the Key Center has about 40 such individuals.
This year’s fashion show raised more than $13,000.
“So, these events we do are always to bring awareness to the Key Training Center, our mission and our services that we provide, but it’s also to raise funds for those scholarships,” Walker said.
The next upcoming event is the Run for the Money Dinner Auction with the theme “Alice in Wonderland” on July 14, 2023, followed by the Run for the Money run from Tallahassee to Lecanto, July 17-22, the “Walk a Mile” and the Runners Celebration July 22.