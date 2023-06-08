While the sky over Beverly Hills on Thursday morning was bright and sunny, participants at the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches Mobile Camp spent part of Thursday, June 8th, frolicking in the soaking waters falling from above.
Thanks to Citrus County Fire Rescue personnel from Station 5 in Hernando, the campers were drenched by a fire engine pumping water skyward and creating a rainfall effect.
The Forest Ridge Elementary camp is the first of three planned across Citrus County, with the next two scheduled for Crystal River and Inverness.
According to the FSYR, the goals of the Mobile Camp, also known as the Harmony in the Streets program, are to develop and maintain a high level of self-esteem, learn how to utilize free time in a positive manner, and teach and inspire others by modeling positive leadership skills.
Matthew Beck is the photo editor of the Citrus County Chronicle. Email him at mbeck@chronicleonline.com