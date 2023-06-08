While the sky over Beverly Hills on Thursday morning was bright and sunny, participants at the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches Mobile Camp spent part of Thursday, June 8th, frolicking in the soaking waters falling from above.

Thanks to Citrus County Fire Rescue personnel from Station 5 in Hernando, the campers were drenched by a fire engine pumping water skyward and creating a rainfall effect.

Matthew Beck is the photo editor of the Citrus County Chronicle. Email him at mbeck@chronicleonline.com