Harbor Freight Inverness falls through

Harbor Freight, the California-based tool and equipment chain, had submitted plans to the city to occupy part of the space formerly occupied by the old Publix at the Inverness Regional Shopping Center off U.S. 41 North. That deal is now off, according to officials with the property management group.

