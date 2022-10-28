Harbor Freight won’t be coming to Inverness after all.
The California-based tool and equipment chain had submitted plans to the city to occupy part of the space formerly occupied by the old Publix at the Inverness Regional Shopping Center off U.S. 41 North.
“It died — we couldn't come to terms,” said Jill Strumpf, president of Bruce Strumpf Inc., the plaza’s property management group.
Now that negotiations have broken down, Strumpf said she is looking for another large tenant to fill the Publix space. She remains hopeful Harbor Freight will return to the drawing table in the future.
Inverness Community Development Director Greg Rice said the city had already approved all the plans, paving the way for Harbor Freight to open its second county store. The other is in Crystal River.
Rice said final inspections for the new Chili’s in Inverness were scheduled for this week.
It needs to close out permits and get signed off on those inspections before a certificate of occupancy is granted.
So while no tentative opening has been announced, “it shouldn’t be far away,” Rice said.
Chili’s will share space with a new Capital City Bank on the property of the old, vacated Regions Bank site by State Road 44 and U.S. 41.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.