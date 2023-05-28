A new four-story hotel is proposed for Homosassa.
Hampton Inn officials have requested a county building permit for a new location at 6553 South U.S. 19 in Homosassa. The permit application shows the 49.000-square-foot hotel will have 73 rooms.
The market value of the property is $8 million.
Trademarked by Hilton Worldwide, the Hampton brand is a chain of moderately priced, budget-to-midscale hotels with limited food and beverage facilities.
Most Hampton hotels are independently owned and operated by franchisees, though a few are managed by Hilton. The property owner for the Homosassa location is MLD 6 out of Orlando, according to the application.
Hampton by Hilton is one of the largest hotel franchises in the U.S, with 2,367 locations. There are 161 Hamptons in Florida.
More information about the Homosassa site will be forthcoming.
