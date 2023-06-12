A groundbreaking was held Monday morning at the site of the new four-story Hampton Inn off U.S. 19 in Homosassa.
The 73-room hotel will be located at 6553 South U.S. 19, near Cypress Circle, on the east side of the road. What will set this hotel apart is a 2,500-square-foot meeting room capable of holding about 200 people.
After the groundbreaking, a small group of company and community officials met at the current Hampton Inn about nine miles to the north. Maverick Hotels President/CEO Haroon Khawaja announced construction will begin soon on another hotel called Home2 Suites.
That hotel which will cater to short-term and extended stays, will be built on State Road 44 in Crystal River, almost diagonally across from the Holiday Inn Express.
Home2 Suites will boast 75 rooms with kitchenettes, pet-friendly accommodations and other amenities for people seeking longer stays.
Both hotels will be part of the Hilton chain.
Khawaja said he has high hopes for the Homosassa Hampton because it’s a tourist destination and there is no other hotel south of there on U.S. 19 within 32 miles.
John Pricher, director of Citrus County Tourist Development, said the county is underserved by hotel rooms and the new Hampton Inn will be a welcome addition.
County Commissioner Diana Finegan said the large meeting room also fills a need and this will be a place where groups can hold gatherings. Homosassa, she said, is regarded as the 'sleepy side' of the county and doesn't typically land big projects.
“This is an exciting first step for Homosassa,” said Finegan, who represents that area.
The new Hampton Inn will employ 25-30 people when it opens in the fall of 2024. During construction, 250-500 temporary jobs will be created.
There are over 2,600 Hampton Inns worldwide and about 600 Home2 Suites in the U.S.
