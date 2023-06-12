A groundbreaking was held Monday morning at the site of the new four-story Hampton Inn off U.S. 19 in Homosassa.

The 73-room hotel will be located at 6553 South U.S. 19, near Cypress Circle, on the east side of the road. What will set this hotel apart is a 2,500-square-foot meeting room capable of holding about 200 people.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.

