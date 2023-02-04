Habitat for Humanity

Habitat For Humanity partner family member Nigdalei Perez puts in her sweat equity Tuesday, Dec. 20, as she uses a chalk-line to prepare for siding to be placed on a Habitat home under construction in Citrus Springs.

 Matthew Beck Chronicle photo editor

Good news for more than 25 Habitat partner families hoping to build a home as part of the Habitat at Citrus Springs development that’s currently in progress through Habitat for Humanity of Citrus County (HFHCC).

In a boon to its ambitious plans for its Citrus Springs development of up to 178 homes, HFHCC was awarded two sources of funding totaling $1.1 million to assist its partner families.

