Good news for more than 25 Habitat partner families hoping to build a home as part of the Habitat at Citrus Springs development that’s currently in progress through Habitat for Humanity of Citrus County (HFHCC).
In a boon to its ambitious plans for its Citrus Springs development of up to 178 homes, HFHCC was awarded two sources of funding totaling $1.1 million to assist its partner families.
HFHCC secured $750,000 through the FHLB/ATLANTA (AHP), which is funded by Capital City Bank, a long-time partner of Habitat for Humanity.
This is the fifth time the Citrus County affiliate had secured funding via the FHLB/ATLANTA (AHP) multi-state region.
Based on certain criteria, 30 families will each receive $25,000 toward their future HFHCC home, according to George Rusaw, HFHCC chief executive officer.
“This piece of subordinate funding will undoubtedly help our very low- to extremely low-earning families purchase a new HFHCC home,” said Rusaw, who applauded the efforts of Resource Development Director Maureen Wilson for writing and submitting the application for the FHLB/ATLANTA (AHP) funding.
In the second piece of the funding, HFHCC secured $450,000 through the State Housing Initiative Program (SHIP). The funding is a set-aside submitted through and administered by the Citrus County Housing Services board.
HFHCC was the lone nonprofit organization to receive set-aside funding this cycle.
This funding will aid 25 families who are at less than 80% of the area median income (AMI) with an additional $18,000 in subordinate financing. This can be coupled with the AHP for qualified families, Rusaw said.
Lastly, Rusaw said, the Florida Housing Finance Corporation has assured HFHCC that it is in great standing due to its many years of successful plan participation. While not a competitive grant program like the others, this piece of subordinate financing will provide HFHCC homeowners with between $25,000 and $35,000 per home, depending on where they fall on the income scale.
All families must be at less than 80% of the AMI, Rusaw said, with the lowest qualifying for the higher amount.
At present, HFHCC has been told the program has no aggregate dollar amount ceiling.
“Being able to keep the monthly payments affordable with overall housing costs being so high is our ongoing challenge,” Rusaw said, noting five homes in the Habitat for Citrus Springs development have been completed with 15 more in various stages of construction. “It is with the help of these sources, combined when needed, that we can accommodate otherwise qualified families.”
Habitat at Citrus Springs has tilted the scales in HFHCC’s favor, Rusaw said, especially with the AHP and HOP funding pieces.
“Significant factors include proximity to employment, neighborhood infrastructure and amenities, along with factors such as broadband availability,” Rusaw said, noting Habitat supplies its newest homeowners with routers. “This is a very important factor to avail our families to telehealth and educational norms.
“Add to this the size, continuity and complexity of this project is cited as being very unusual in the affordable workforce housing space.”
For more information about how to become a Habitat Partner Family, how to volunteer, how to donate items to either ReStore, or make contributions such as monetary donations, building lots or IRA distributions, call 352-563-2744 or visit www.habitat.org.
