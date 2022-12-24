Habitat volunteers

George Rusaw, president and CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Citrus County, says for his organization, volunteers are “critical, especially now as we ramp up our building pace.” Currently, Habitat for Humanity Citrus County is in need of volunteers for construction and ReStores.

 Photos by Jeff Bryan / Chronicle staff

The backbone of any nonprofit organization is its volunteers.

“For us, they’re critical, especially now as we ramp up our building pace,” said George Rusaw, Habitat for Humanity of Citrus County’s president/CEO.

Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.