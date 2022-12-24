The backbone of any nonprofit organization is its volunteers.
“For us, they’re critical, especially now as we ramp up our building pace,” said George Rusaw, Habitat for Humanity of Citrus County’s president/CEO.
As Habitat builds homes, homeowners volunteer their time on the job site as part of their required 350 “sweat equity” hours, whether on their own home or someone else’s.
Also, sometimes a team from a local business, club or organization will volunteer for a day.
“Between the homeowners and the teams that come out, it’s rare that they have any real (construction) skills, and that’s OK,” Rusaw said. “Through the years we’ve had a number of usually retired people who volunteer with us on a regular basis and become our core volunteers.”
Rusaw said they either have critical skills to begin with or develop them on the job.
“Most importantly, they become mentors,” he said. “So, these core volunteers, together with our own staff site leaders, work with the other volunteers while they practice their craft.
“The majority of them come to us from different fields, and now they want to work with their hands,” he said. “They only need some aptitude and a willingness and a desire to learn.”
Rusaw said Habitat currently has a need to build up their core volunteer numbers.
“We really don’t need as many as one might think,” he said. “If we could maintain a team of 12 core volunteers, doing things like trim carpentry or putting up vinyl siding or any number of the jobs we do, we would be just fine.
“We’ve always had an ongoing need, because as our volunteers get older, they leave us, and that’s to be expected. “But whenever we get that right group who show up on time because they want to be there, they have a good attitude, we can move mountains. Also, the amount of wisdom they have that they pass on to others as they work side by side is priceless.”
Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.
