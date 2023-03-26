Habitat street signs

Nicholas Shane Bryant stands in the Citrus Springs Habitat For Humanity neighborhood with a street bearing his name. Bryant's grandfather's company, Nick Nicholas Ford, has sponsored 60 Habitat for Humanity homes over the past 30 years. Roads within the new community will reflect the names of community partners who have been committed to their cause. Bryant is an assistant manager at the Inverness-based dealership. This street intersects with North Allison Drive, which is named after another grandchild of Nick Nicholas, Allison Simmons.

When Nick Bryant learned he would have a street sign named after him, his first thought was: “That’s pretty cool and definitely humbling.”

His second thought: “I imagine I’d be suspect No. 1 if that sign ever goes missing.”

