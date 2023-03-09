230310-CC-gun-bill

Florida gun owners have needed to obtain state concealed-weapons licenses to carry guns, a process that has included completing training courses and passing background checks. 

 File photo

TALLAHASSEE — A Senate panel on Thursday moved Florida one step closer to allowing people to carry concealed firearms without licenses, as critics on opposite sides took aim at the proposal.

The Senate Fiscal Policy Committee voted 13-6 along party lines to approve the bill (SB 150), which is now ready for consideration by the full Senate. Senate sponsor Jay Collins, R-Tampa, said minor changes Thursday made the bill identical to a House version (HB 543), which is poised to go to the full House.

