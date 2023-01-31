The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is announcing a closed season for several species of Gulf grouper (red, black, scamp, yellowfin and yellowmouth) beginning Feb. 1, through March 31 seaward of the 20-fathom break. Recreational anglers are encouraged to use electronic charting equipment to plot the 20-fathom break. Detailed information on location of the 20-fathom break, including GPS coordinates, can be found at www.myfwc.com.

