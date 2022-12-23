For almost 45 1/2 years, Skip and Linda Turvaville have owned and operated Gulf Coast Marine Service off Yulee Drive in Homosassa.
On Friday, the couple closed their doors and headed off to retirement. They plan to travel in their RV, get some rest and become more involved in their church, First Baptist Church of Homosassa.
“That’s been our goal all along,” Skip Turvaville said.
But after almost a half-century, it’s impossible not to feel nostalgic and be wistful. He will miss the customers who have become friends over the years.
“I want to thank them for being our friends, neighbors and business partners,” Skip told the Chronicle. “We’re just thankful that people loved us, gave us a good life and blessed us.
“It’s like a huge family, especially in a small town like Homosassa.”
Skip said he will fulfill existing work orders but, unless someone decides to take over the business, it’s closed for good.
“We’re open to offers,” he said.
Being in business so long is a remarkable feat. So much so that Skip has to smile when he meets people who say they retired from their job after 25 years.
He tells them, "Man, you haven’t even started yet.’”
The Turvavilles bought the property in 1977, and it had been vacant for quite some time. The old Homosassa Post Office operated on the site until 1969. They built the structure that would house their outboard engine repair business.
Through the years, Skip hired many workers, some from Withlacoochee Technical College and some right out of high school, including former county commissioner Scott Carnahan.
Needless to say, Old Homosassa has changed mightily since then.
Back in the day, folks would stop their cars and ask directions and Skip would direct them. But after tourists discovered Old Homosassa, things weren’t the same.
“It’s unbelievable what we’ve seen changed,” he said.
Homosassa used to be the hub for commercial fishing but after the state enacted the net ban, “it went down fast,” he said.
Today, you get a lot of manatee-lookers and tourists who have somewhat transformed the old fishing village feel, he said.
“It’s like people had discovered Homosassa,” Skip said.
James Kerce, who has purchased outboards from Skip, lives nearby the business and waves to the Turvavilles when he drives by. He sees them periodically at local restaurants. That’s the kind of people they are. Being in business so long, the Turvavilles have become entrenched in the community.
He tried to instill good work ethics in whoever they employed there,” Kerce said.
“I find him to be a very honest, sincere and dependable Christian man,” Kerce said. “His word is good, whatever he tells you.”
Kerse said he took pride in quality workmanship and lived by his business motto: “It’s not only our job to get the fishermen out in the water but also to get them home safely.”
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.