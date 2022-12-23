Gulf Coast Marine closes shop

Gulf Coast Marine Service owner Skip Turvaville has been in business at his Homosassa location since August 1977. He retired from the business Friday, Dec. 23.

 Matthew Beck Chronicle photo editor

For almost 45 1/2 years, Skip and Linda Turvaville have owned and operated Gulf Coast Marine Service off Yulee Drive in Homosassa.

On Friday, the couple closed their doors and headed off to retirement. They plan to travel in their RV, get some rest and become more involved in their church, First Baptist Church of Homosassa.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.