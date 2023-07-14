TALLAHASSEE — State and national media organizations and open-government advocacy groups this week urged an appeals court to reject arguments that “executive privilege” shields Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration from releasing records.

Two friend-of-the court briefs, filed by media organizations and groups ranging from the Associated Press to the League of Women Voters of Florida, said the 1st District Court of Appeal should overturn a Leon County circuit judge’s decision that backed DeSantis’ arguments on executive privilege.

