Key Center bike rider

Tom Began, Citrus County Sheriff's Office Deputy, is part of a group of cyclists who ride the 180-mile trek from Tallahassee as part of the annual Key Training Center  Run for the Money that starts Monday, July 17.

The bike riders, seven this year, will start their ride on Wednesday, July 19.

 Nancy Kennedy Chronicle Reporter

Before Phil Royal died in 2016 on the first day of that year’s Key Training Center Run for the Money, he and some of his other sheriff’s deputy friends had talked about adding a cycling component to the annual run.

“We were all cycling and competing, challenging one another — there was a group of us,” said Tom Began, a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy with the training section. “We were always riding and doing something competitive.”

