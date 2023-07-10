Before Phil Royal died in 2016 on the first day of that year’s Key Training Center Run for the Money, he and some of his other sheriff’s deputy friends had talked about adding a cycling component to the annual run.
“We were all cycling and competing, challenging one another — there was a group of us,” said Tom Began, a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy with the training section. “We were always riding and doing something competitive.”
Began said he had been runner on the annual 180-mile trek from Tallahassee for more than 28 years, as were many of the deputies, and it became a “thing.” Every year they would arrange their run schedule around their days off — and they still do.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
“Just so we could be part of a good cause,” he said.
With a thumbs up from Key Center executive director Melissa Walker, they added the cycling component to the Run in 2019.
“That first year there were just three of us: me, Sherry Bechtel, who used to have the bike shop (on Pine Avenue in Inverness), and her mechanic, Ken, and we rode 180 miles from Tallahassee in two days,” Began said. “We got up there to Tallahassee Wednesday night and rode half of the way on Thursday and the next day we finished it to the county line.”
The next year, 2020, all the Run for the Money events, including the cycling, were done virtually; in 2021 and 2022 they did a three-day ride from Tallahassee.
“We had four of us in 2021 and last year we had three,” he said. “This year we have a total of seven: me, David Siedenstucker, Tim Garrison, Sherry Bechtel, Robbie Crosnoe, Jacob Fisher and Tyson Reinhardt.
“Four of us will be going up on Tuesday night (July 18) and will start Wednesday morning, and the other riders will meet me in Perry and ride to Chiefland and then they’ll leave,” he said.
“Each rider will ride whatever they want out of the 180-mile, three-day ride.”
“We like to ride, and we like the challenge,” he said. “Tallahassee has a lot of hills, and from Perry south it’s flat, and both are challenging.”
He said the goal is to catch up to the runners on Friday morning.
“We do this to help the Key Center,” he said. “Also, we’ve got a sponsor this year, Budget Tree Service and Budget Solar, who’s taking care of our first night’s lodging, which we greatly appreciate, because that’s money that doesn’t pull from the Key.”
The Key Training Center’s annual Run for the Money starts Monday, July 17.
Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.