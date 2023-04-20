The initial groundwork for the next phase of the Suncoast Parkway extension has begun.

Kerry French, spokesman for the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) said the property just east of the Pine Ridge entrance along County Road 486 is being cleared of vegetation, brush and trees.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.