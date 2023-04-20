The initial groundwork for the next phase of the Suncoast Parkway extension has begun.
Kerry French, spokesman for the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) said the property just east of the Pine Ridge entrance along County Road 486 is being cleared of vegetation, brush and trees.
That will take about three weeks, after which site grading will begin.
French said the FDOT will schedule an upcoming formal event heralding the start of the three-mile extension to State Road 44.
Construction will include a continuation of the Suncoast Trail, part of Florida’s Statewide Greenways and Trails System.
The entire extension from County Road 486 to the existing terminus at State Road 44 should take about three years, according to FDOT.
County Commissioner Rebecca Bays said the parkway timeline has been fast-tracked for completion.
“This can be a great opportunity for Citrus County if we plan properly, and I feel that this commission and administration are working hard to get ahead of the curve,” Bays said.
“The goal is to maximize the benefits by managing development and mitigate negative impacts to communities along the road and interchanges,” she added.
In December, the state announced the extension of the Suncoast Parkway all the way to U.S. 19 had been fully funded, an amount totaling close to $600 million.
The extension from State Road 44 to U.S. 19 will still be done in segments. After the phase from State Road 44 to County Road 486 is completed, it will move from County Road 486 to County Road 495 (Citrus Avenue), with the last leg from County Road 495 to U.S. 19 programmed for construction from 2026 to 2028.
When completed, the parkway is expected to move traffic faster and easier through Citrus County and enhance hurricane evacuations.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.